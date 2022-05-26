May 27, 2022

Do you remember the door of Mars? Its size will make you think again

Karen Hines May 27, 2022 1 min read

The discovery of a “door” on Mars has sparked much debate. This is, at least, Discover what looks like a door. While there has been much speculation about this supposedly perfectly made front entrance, not many have understood the true grandeur of this entrance… which will make you reconsider all your thoughts about it.

NASA has already provided more information about the revelation and you will surely be surprised to find out The hole is “only” 30 cm large and 40 cm wide. To locate the wormhole in question, the Curiosity rover was using Mastcam, which has been analyzing the Red Planet for 10 years.

clearly The chassis does not have anything artificial which is simply about Morphological feature of the landscape of Mars (which can also be found on our planet). As always at the bottom of the news you can see a photo of the alleged door, analyzed with the robotic eyes of the always-active Curiosity rover, which shows you the true size.

by clicking hereInstead, you will be able to witness a breathtaking panorama of the planet Mars Created by compiling 113 images from the left lens of a Mastcam. The final image, the image you see, is processed to approximate the color and brightness of the scene as it would appear to the human eye under normal daytime conditions on Earth.

See also  Sagittarius A*

