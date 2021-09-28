Do you need to change your car tires? You can take it that way, you won’t be wrong anymore

Car tires are changed at least twice a year, in winter and spring. Let’s see how and why we need to change them in these two seasons.

The car is the most used vehicle for getting around. For short distances, to take long trips for pleasure or work, to do shopping, to accompany children to school. While many of these things can be done in the summer on foot, and thus sports activities, it is more complicated in the fall and winter due to the different rains and bad weather that characterizes this season. It is clear that a car, like any self-respecting vehicle, also needs maintenance and today we will explain to you when to change Tires.

Change your tires at this time of year, it will be necessary

As we said earlier, the car is more exploited and used in the winter months, because often various atmospheric factors do not allow us to drive around the country in which we live. However, winter is also the time when you have to change tyres, to ensure better grip on the road surface.

Winter tires must be introduced in mid-November and removed in mid-April, if these rules are not respected, there is a risk of having to respond to various penalties stipulated in the Traffic Code, fines from 40 euros to 500 euros (depending on this) on whether urban center or not). However, there is an exception to all this, that is, everyone is obliged to change tires on the specified date, except for those who own all-season tires.

Change is necessary and brings with it many advantages, including:

Increase road safety, especially on icy or snowy roads

High comfort inside the car, thus avoiding the various noises that tires may make on the road surface

Better performance when temperatures drop below 10 degrees

Obviously, for more information, it is necessary to contact a competent and trustworthy person, who can show you the best tires depending on the area in which you live and the existing environmental conditions.