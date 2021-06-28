June 28, 2021

Do you know why Cristiano Ronaldo is called that? The truth about his name

June 28, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo, do you know why it is called that? You’ll never guess the story behind the Portuguese hero’s name.

Cristiano Ronaldo, do you know why it is called that? You’ll never guess the story behind the Portuguese hero’s name. (Instagram source)

He is one of the best football players of all time. A real target machine. let’s talk about it, Cristiano RonaldoCurrently, one of the Juventus strikers. His plays have made generations of fans fall in love, but are you sure you know all about the Portuguese hero?

For example, do you know why it is called that? Behind his name is a very special story… Here are the details!

Cristiano Ronaldo, do you know why it is called that? meaning of his name

His full name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro, but we all know him simply Cristiano Ronaldo. Regarded as one of the strongest and most complete footballers of all time, with his plays and goals he makes fans all over the world dream about it. Currently, the Portugal national team participates with the national team of his country in the European Championships.

We all know his plays, but do you know what’s behind the hero’s name? Why is Cristiano Ronaldo called? Well, that’s the meaning of her name! Cristiano comes from his mother’s Christian faith, GuideRonaldo is a tribute to Ronald Reagan, Favorite actor of his father and President of the United States at the time.

In short, a truly incredible curiosity that not everyone knew about the Portuguese hero. Who will start soon in a very important match at Euro 2020: it is the Round of 16, against Belgium. A very hot match between two Serie A champions: on the one hand, the black and white Ronaldo, and on the other, the Inter player Lukaku, who will win?

(Instagram source)

Tonight’s match will also be interesting for the Italians: from tonight’s match we will know who will be the next opponent of our national team in the quarter-finals. Who do you hope to meet?

