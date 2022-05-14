Djokovic Tsitsipas is the final of the Rome International Tennis Championships

Novak Djokovic will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Rome International 2022 final: the Serbian has already won the tournament five times, while the Greek is still searching for a victory in the Capitoline competition. For Nol, the semi-final match against Norway’s Casper Ruud is the number one win of his career (6-4, 6-3) but tomorrow the Belgrade champion will already have Roland Garros in mind, which unfortunately will not feature Matteo Berrettini, who announced via Social media has reported that he had to give up the Paris Grand Slam to complete the recovery after the operation on hand and plan his return to the season on the grass. “My team and I decided that participating in Roland Garros, where we play the best five groups, would not be a suitable option for the path we have taken so far.” It wasn’t a tough match, the evening game at Foro Italico, although Rudd was an excellent interpreter for the mud. ‘Djoker’ starts the first set with control, then after a short interruption by the sound of the fire alarm, Rudd is good at closing the gap with his sporty style: 4-5, then Nole straightens the shot and takes the first break home. The second, in the first half, but at the end bears Djokovic’s signature: 6-3, and a beautiful cake with “100” as a prize. In the other match Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev faced each other, the third confrontation in a month between the two: after Monte Carlo (where the Greeks won) and Madrid (the German’s success), on the Capitoline red courts, the first prevailed again (6-4, 4-6, 6). -3), in a challenge that lasted nearly two and a half hours and was not only marked by intense heat, but also by several errors on both sides. Zverev starts off strong, winning the first set 6-4 with the help of a superb backhand. The proud reaction from the Greek was not long in coming: Tsitsipas won the first two matches, and then went to 4-1. Zverev is very wrong: too strong straight or cornered and poorly calibrated short balls threaten the set, which then ended with a 6-4 score for the Athenian. The last break now sees players at the end of their power, especially “Sasha”, being penalized 6-3 by his rival, Djokovic’s next opponent. In the women’s tournament, it was all easy for Iga Swiatek, the world number one and the royal champion in Rome, in the semi-final against Arina Sabalenka: she crushed the Polish Belarusian 6-2 6-1 in just 1 hour and 19 minutes. Iga’s progress has been impeccable, this year at the Internationals he has yet to drop a set (and take the 27th straight win, marking the fourth most successful streak ever). In the final, he will face Anas Jaber: The Tunisian beat the tightrope against Russian Daria Kasatkina in three sets (6-4, 1-6, 7-5).