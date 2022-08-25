Djokovic has missed the US Open 2022 and will not be able to enter the US without the vaccination

Novak Djokovic will not play in the 2022 US Open. The fourth Grand Slam starts on August 29 in New York. Serbs who have not been vaccinated against Covid cannot enter the US, according to the rules. “Unfortunately, I won’t be able to go to New York this time for the US Open,” Djokovic announced on Twitter, adding, “Thank you to the fans for the messages of love and support. Congratulations to my teammates. I’ll stay healthy. Keep a positive attitude for the game. A chance to compete again. See you soon tennis world.” He added.

The former world No. 1 currently has no requirements to enter the US, as foreigners who have not received a full vaccination against Covid-19 are barred from entering US national borders from October 2021.

And Djokovic, as is known, is not vaccinated. It’s why he was denied a visa after two appeals before the Australian Open and missed the Masters 1000 in Indian Wells and Miami between March and April and last week in Cincinnati. In addition, he had to skip the Canadian Masters 1000 in Montreal because of similar rules in Canada.

The CDC, the Centers for Disease Control or the US agency responsible for public health, which defines health protocols to combat Covid-19, has relaxed the rules for unvaccinated US citizens. But he reaffirmed the need for an anti-Covid vaccine for all foreign nationals coming to the United States, as the pageant website had already mentioned in its visitor recommendations section.