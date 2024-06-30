June 30, 2024

Djokovic at Davis Cup immediately starts criticizing: 'It's too much'

After a win Nitto ATP Finals In TurinNovak Djokovic Now aim to conquer Davis Cup Leading Serbia, which will make its first appearance in the tournament tomorrow in the quarter-finals against Great Britain: “I couldn’t be happier with the way I played in the semi-finals and final in Turin, so hopefully I can bring that energy and level of performance to the Davis Cup. It’s the last week of the season, so it requires a final effort from all of us, but Davis is one of my biggest goals this season and I hope I can contribute to the win.“The Serbian tennis player then expressed some criticism of the format of the tournament that has been held in Spain for four years: “Four years in a row is too much in my opinion. This is a global competition and I think the finals, if you want to keep it to four or eight teams, should not be in the same place for more than a year.

Serbia’s opponents

The Serbian team will participate in addition to Djokovic. you guys, Lajovic, Kikmanovic Mr. Dr Medjedovich While Great Britain will participate My light H Draper Which gives good guarantees as singles. Djokovic announced them:”They are both left-handed, I haven’t fought either of them in a while and we struggled to find a sparring partner.

