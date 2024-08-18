Divorce from her ex-husband and years of analysis

The broadcaster talked about herself in her last interview with the “City” program and talked about the most difficult moments of her life: What she said



Andrea DeLogo She spoke about herself with an open heart during an interview she gave to the weekly magazine. hiringwhere he also addressed A painful divorce from her ex-husband Francesco Montanari and one of the darkest periods of her lifeLet’s find out together what the announcer and singer said.

Andrea DeLogo: Analysis and Divorce in 2020

In an interview with the weekly hiringAndrea DeLogo announced that he did so. He suffered a lot in the past and went to analysis. For several years:Now I am the woman I wanted to be. It was hard, I suffered like a dog and probably will continue to suffer, but I am happy. Ten years of analysis helped me: it doesn’t change your life but it can change your outlook on things. I thought I was very clear and strong, but sometimes I was afraid I wouldn’t be able to. Twelve years ago I couldn’t breathe, I had panic attacks that I didn’t know I had. At that moment I knew I had to get help from a professional“

DeLogo is now 42 years old, but she still remembers an event from her past involving herself. aging:”A friend’s father told me, when I was 31, “You’re a bit old, he doesn’t care about you anymore.” I was alone and his words kept ringing in my head. It seems like you have an expiration date just because you’re a woman. I looked in the mirror and realized how much I was worth. And from that moment on, I started changing, starting with myself again.“

Then the announcer talked about the end of it Divorce from actor Francesco MontanariWhich happened in 2020:When I broke up, I had a complicated time. I felt like I had failed, and I didn’t know what my future was because it was a story I believed in. For months I had to figure out who I was. It was a very long journey, I cried a lotI spent whole days staring at the ceiling, not knowing what I liked anymore.“Remember that at the moment, Andrea Delugo is engaged to the model Luigi Bruno, who is much younger than her.

Andrea DeLogo: Changes and Concerns

Andrea DeLogo then focused on Physical changes Due to the passage of time:I’m 42 years old, my body has changed, it’s changing every day, and if I said I wasn’t taking care of it, I’d be lying. When I realize that my body is slipping, even if it’s just hormones, I get back on track. I have a little cellulite: I’ve gained weight, I’ve lost weight. I don’t care, my body is beautiful because of it. It’s not easy, but you just have to learn how to know yourself. Being a hyperactive person, I need to do a lot of things or my brain will stop working. This helps me enjoy the present, even if it’s a little short of breath.. But as time passes, I see on my body: wrinkles that have not yet creased, or pants that do not close. I get closer to the philosophy of Monica Bellucci who says in all her interviews: “You are the change.”“

He later added yes. She worked on herself to love herself.:”There is a demonization of growth and that is wrong. I have been on a journey of accepting myself. I feel sexier now than I did when I had a more toned body: I ​​didn’t see myself, I used my beauty without realizing it. Now I see myself and I am okay with it.” Not only that, but the broadcaster also revealed what it was. His biggest fear:”My fear goes back to that black hole where I no longer know what kind of person I am. This fear It made me realize how much I wanted to help people. Who have found themselves, at least once in their life, in the same situation as me. It may sound stupid, but it is also the key to many of my projects today and in the future.”

