Disinfection in hazardous areas

A case of dengue fever has been detected in Bazzano, Valsamoggia. As usual, the disinfection operations began at night. They will continue on the morning of the 23rd and on the nights of the 23rd and 24th of August. Two other cases have also been discovered in recent days in Bologna.

The operations include insecticide and larvicidal treatments, as well as the removal of stagnant water to prevent the spread of mosquitoes. To ensure the effectiveness and safety of the treatments, it is essential that outdoor areas are free of people and animals: we therefore invite you to close doors and windows, keep food and clothing uncovered, and cover vegetables and orchards.

These interventions follow the health protocol in response to the risk of transmission of dengue virus, which is mainly transmitted by the tiger mosquito. Currently, no active outbreaks have been reported in the region. Regional, national and European surveillance is constantly active to detect any cases and prevent their spread.

The municipality says that the staff of Sireb, the company responsible for the disinfection, will be available to provide clarifications and assistance.

Methods involved

Giovanni da Bazzano, Paradisi, Venturi, part of Via di Maria, Provinciale Nord, Termanini, Matteotti, Carducci, and Piazza Garibaldi. A similar treatment will be carried out in the area surrounding the hospital by AUSL.

What is dengue fever?

An infectious disease that usually has a benign course with an acute phase lasting about a week, while joint pain may persist for a few months. Treatment is symptomatic and works primarily to relieve pain.

These critical situations can only confirm the municipality’s special interest in the issue of combating the tiger mosquito: periodic preventive treatments to avoid the spread of mosquitoes are mandatory for all owners or managers of areas and lands according to Article 148. of the current Municipal Hygiene Regulations in the period from April to October, and in the case of public areas such as parks, streets and owned buildings, are carried out by the municipal administration.

It is essential that private entities treat wells and inspection chambers for collecting rainwater with specific products to kill larvae, remove water from dishes and not leave buckets or containers with the opening facing upwards, thus avoiding stagnant water that can be a target for the larvae to develop tiger mosquitoes.