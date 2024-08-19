Discovery: Graphene is found on the moon. What does this mean?

It is twenty years since two scientists from the University of Manchester were awarded the 2010 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine. Nobel Prize in Physics) Graphene was discovered, a sheet of carbon just one atom thick. Since then, we have studied the properties of this supermaterial in great detail, and have discovered that it is 1.9% carbon. In the middle of the stars (ISM, the rarefied interstellar material within a galaxy) is most likely graphene. Now a study Posted on National Science Review Ha Graphene has also been found on the surface of the moon.This discovery forces us to review not only what we know about the formation of the Moon, but also allows us to think about it. New ways to Production of this super material On the ground.

The origin of the moon is again in question. For decades scientists have assumed that The moon was born about 4.4 billion years ago. From the collision of the Earth with an ancient planet the size of Mars called TheaThis theory, called the “giant impact,” is supported by analysis of lunar rocks reported by Apollo astronauts, which are poor in carbon due to evaporation from the intense heat of the collision between the two planets; but recent studies question these beliefsAnd monitoring the emission of carbon streams from the surface of the moon.

In this new study conducted by scientists, spectral analysis of a lunar sample, an olive-shaped object (about 3×1.6 mm in size) collected during China's Chang'e 5 mission in 2020, found graphene flakes with thickness ranging from two to seven layers, embedded in carbon-rich areas.

How was it formed? At some point in Lunar date Therefore, environmental conditions must be created. high pressure and high temperatureneeded to convert carbon into graphene. According to the team, the supermaterial may have formed over a period of time. volcanic activity At the beginning of the moon’s formation, when it was still geologically active. Or it may have been stimulated by the uplift of regolith (i.e. the collection of sediments, dust, and fragments of material that covers the moon’s surface) and its iron-rich minerals caused by Solar wind. Or, again, it could be what’s left of meteorite collision, Which we know creates environments similar to those created by volcanic activity. Understanding the process of natural graphene formation helps us understand how we can do it, the study says. Development of synthesis techniques Scalable at low cost to obtain high quality graphene.