Discovering a bubble distorting spacetime for the first time? – Scientific news

The discovery by a DARPA-funded team of researchers of what could be the first spacetime warp bubble observed in the lab was accidental. This is the concept that underlies theoretical approaches, considered by many to be science fiction for ultralight warp drives.

The discovery is being made by a team of researchers from the Limitless Space Institute led by Harold “Sonny” White, an expert in the study of warp drives. This discovery, Tech Times explains, could be fundamental to the development, which will happen anyway in the not-so-distant future, of a new engine for the spacecraft, one that allows for much longer flights in much shorter times.

Alcubierre . warp drive

The researchers report that they have discovered what could be tangible evidence of the concept behind a warp drive. It is a concept that was also used in the mid-1990s by Miguel Alcubierre, a Mexican mathematician who proposed a mathematically valid solution to achieve a warp drive that uses the space-time bubble. The latter, in Alcubierre’s theories, would surround the spacecraft which, to a large extent, would not move in space but in spacetime distorted by the spacecraft’s engine itself.

The Alcubierre concept would not violate the laws of physics

An Alcubierre torsion engine could theoretically travel at breakneck speeds through a particular space propulsion system that would not violate the laws of physics as we know them, especially the laws of the speed of light. In fact, it will not be the spacecraft that is moving in space but the spacetime surrounding the spacecraft is distorted and produces displacement.

However, the materials needed to make such an engine, as well as the amounts of power required, have always made this approach only theoretical, and completely unimaginable for potential application.

Previous work of White and colleagues

White’s team had already used Alcubierre’s work, tweaking it in a way that reduced the “demands” a bit. In White and colleagues’ new theories, the amount of exotic matter and energy needed to make the Alcubierre warp engine was less. With White’s team’s new concept, a warp drive can be achieved that can distort spacetime and allow a hypothetical spacecraft to exceed even the speed of light.

The White team is now reporting what could be tangible evidence of the concept behind this warp engine.

New unofficial discovery

The researchers were doing some negative energy experiments on a nanostructure. In particular, they analyzed the Casimir effect, an attractive force that propagates between two uncharged parallel plates and two conducting plates. Reproduction occurs due to quantitative fluctuations in the vacuum. During the experiment, unrelated to warp drive studies, the researchers made a startling discovery: Casimir’s effect on the nanostructure bears striking similarities to the concept behind the warp drive that the researcher and his team theorized. precedence.

Presentation of Alcubierre theories on the nanoscale?

As the researchers explained in the study published in European Physical Journal C, was detected at the nanoscale, but it shows that there may be a negative energy density distribution that matches the exact requirements needed to satisfy Alcubierre’s theory.

White Spiega A extraction That this is the first peer-reviewed study that shows that a viable nanostructure in the laboratory, even if only at the nanoscale, can produce bubble warp via similar negative energy distribution in vacuum as required. The Cooper.

Notes and insights