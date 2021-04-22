Discover YSES 2b, a mysterious giant planet »Science News

Detected thanks to SPHERE (High Contrast Spectral-Polar Exoplanet Research) on the very large ESO telescope, the giant exoplanet was in orbit around the young star YSES 2.

A team of Dutch scientists “live” photographed a giant planet orbiting a star similar to the sun. It is YSES 2, type K1, located 359 light-years away in the southern constellation of Moscow. Also known as TYC 8984-2245-1, The star is “only” 13.9 million years old and belongs to a close group of stars called the Scorpius-Centaurus Association. The new planet is called Yes 2b, It is about 6.3 times the mass of Jupiter and orbits its parent star at a distance of 115 astronomical units. “YSES 2b is a significant addition to the sparsely populated group of large tropical gas giantsExplained by astronomer at Leiden Observatory Alexander Boone. Astronomers discovered the planet using the SPHERE tool on Very large telescope dell’ESO. The discovery was made as part of the Young Suns Exoplanet Survey (YSES), which aims to detect and characterize planetary-mass objects around the world’s sun-like stars.Scorpio Society.

Image of planet YSES 2b, denoted by letter B and star

“The large distance separating YSES 2b to its star It poses a mystery, as it does not appear to fit either of the two more well-known models of large gas planet formation“It seems impossible that the planet has grown in its current location, away from the star and through the mechanism of nucleus accretion, because today it appears to be very dense and the formation region scarce materials that would allow the development of such a huge size planet.”In the event that the body develops from what is called the instability of gravity In a planetary disk – Add experts – That is, it is very close to the star, it will have a mass much greater than the current mass. A third possibility Is that Yes 2b They were formed near the star by the accretion of the core and then migrated outward. Like this migration – Boone concluded It would, however, require the gravitational effect of another planet, which we have not found yetOnly a more in-depth study of exoplanets similar to Jupiter in the near future will provide us with more information about the processes of formation of gas giants around sun-like stars.

https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/full_html/2021/04/aa40508-21/aa40508-21.html