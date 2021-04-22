April 23, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Discover YSES 2b, a mysterious giant planet »Science News

Discover YSES 2b, a mysterious giant planet »Science News

Karen Hines April 23, 2021 2 min read

Detected thanks to SPHERE (High Contrast Spectral-Polar Exoplanet Research) on the very large ESO telescope, the giant exoplanet was in orbit around the young star YSES 2.

A team of Dutch scientists “live” photographed a giant planet orbiting a star similar to the sun. It is YSES 2, type K1, located 359 light-years away in the southern constellation of Moscow. Also known as TYC 8984-2245-1, The star is “only” 13.9 million years old and belongs to a close group of stars called the Scorpius-Centaurus Association. The new planet is called Yes 2b, It is about 6.3 times the mass of Jupiter and orbits its parent star at a distance of 115 astronomical units. “YSES 2b is a significant addition to the sparsely populated group of large tropical gas giantsExplained by astronomer at Leiden Observatory Alexander Boone. Astronomers discovered the planet using the SPHERE tool on Very large telescope dell’ESO. The discovery was made as part of the Young Suns Exoplanet Survey (YSES), which aims to detect and characterize planetary-mass objects around the world’s sun-like stars.Scorpio Society.

Image of planet YSES 2b, denoted by letter B and star

The large distance separating YSES 2b to its star It poses a mystery, as it does not appear to fit either of the two more well-known models of large gas planet formation“It seems impossible that the planet has grown in its current location, away from the star and through the mechanism of nucleus accretion, because today it appears to be very dense and the formation region scarce materials that would allow the development of such a huge size planet.”In the event that the body develops from what is called the instability of gravity In a planetary disk Add experts – That is, it is very close to the star, it will have a mass much greater than the current mass. A third possibility Is that Yes 2b They were formed near the star by the accretion of the core and then migrated outward. Like this migration – Boone concluded It would, however, require the gravitational effect of another planet, which we have not found yetOnly a more in-depth study of exoplanets similar to Jupiter in the near future will provide us with more information about the processes of formation of gas giants around sun-like stars.

Source:

https://www.aanda.org/articles/aa/full_html/2021/04/aa40508-21/aa40508-21.html

READ  Foods that cause bloating

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Between rain and anticyclones, the trend to mid-May «3B Meteo

April 22, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Here it is our health enemy number 1 to absolutely fight to avoid premature aging

April 22, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

The psychological effects of staying in space

April 22, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

PFIZER outperforms ASTRAZENECA in the number of negative reports. Updates »ILMETEO.it

April 23, 2021 Karen Hines
4 min read

“Celebrity Island”, you should leave the Gascoigne Palapa

April 23, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Discover YSES 2b, a mysterious giant planet »Science News

April 23, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Background: Two days before the start of the Premier League, Agnelli’s letter accused … the new European Union champion! | first page

April 23, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt