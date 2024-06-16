Discover the thrill: Ride the Icarus, the tallest waterslide in the United States!

Do you dream of a summer filled with pure adrenaline? Pack your bags, because an attraction is about to be born in the United States that will leave you breathless: The rise of IcarusThe longest water slide in the country!

Over 44 meters high and a breathtaking experience: Dive into “The Rise of Icarus” literally means “to fly,” like Icarus who defied the sky with his fragile wings. It is no coincidence that the name of this slide is reminiscent of a Greek myth, and promises an exciting adventure for those who are not afraid of dizziness.

But Rise of Icarus isn’t the only new thing at Mount Olympus Water and Amusement Park. Wisconsin Water Park is gearing up to welcome the bravest visitors starting 27 Maggio. The $8 million expansion has transformed the park into a true “Water Park Capital of the World,” providing fun for all ages.

In addition to the record-breaking slide, Little ones can have fun in the play area Ikaria Splash and Slide, with 10 water slides and water games dedicated to them. For those looking for a little relaxation, there is an area with umbrellas and deck chairs ready to welcome you.

Ready to challenge the heights? A one-way ticket to Mount Olympus Water and Amusement Park costs $45 (about 40 euros). An unforgettable experience awaits you!

#TheRiseofIcarus #Waterslide #Record #MtOlympusWaterThemePark #Wisconsin #United States #Fun #Family #Adventure #Adrenaline #Summer