June 16, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Discover the thrill: Ride the Icarus, the tallest waterslide in the United States!

Discover the thrill: Ride the Icarus, the tallest waterslide in the United States!

Lorelei Reese June 16, 2024 2 min read

Do you dream of a summer filled with pure adrenaline? Pack your bags, because an attraction is about to be born in the United States that will leave you breathless: The rise of IcarusThe longest water slide in the country!

Over 44 meters high and a breathtaking experience: Dive into “The Rise of Icarus” literally means “to fly,” like Icarus who defied the sky with his fragile wings. It is no coincidence that the name of this slide is reminiscent of a Greek myth, and promises an exciting adventure for those who are not afraid of dizziness.

But Rise of Icarus isn’t the only new thing at Mount Olympus Water and Amusement Park. Wisconsin Water Park is gearing up to welcome the bravest visitors starting 27 Maggio. The $8 million expansion has transformed the park into a true “Water Park Capital of the World,” providing fun for all ages.

In addition to the record-breaking slide, Little ones can have fun in the play area Ikaria Splash and Slide, with 10 water slides and water games dedicated to them. For those looking for a little relaxation, there is an area with umbrellas and deck chairs ready to welcome you.

Ready to challenge the heights? A one-way ticket to Mount Olympus Water and Amusement Park costs $45 (about 40 euros). An unforgettable experience awaits you!

#TheRiseofIcarus #Waterslide #Record #MtOlympusWaterThemePark #Wisconsin #United States #Fun #Family #Adventure #Adrenaline #Summer

See also  Dead Marco Occhetti, Kim Cousins ​​- Music

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Michele Pravi responds to the Pope from the pride of Turin: “Femaleism? We are citizens demanding respect” – video

June 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Pioneers of Entertainment: The oldest theme parks in Italy

June 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Bruno Barbieri: one of the few skinny chefs in history | He eats only these foods

June 15, 2024 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

Discover the thrill: Ride the Icarus, the tallest waterslide in the United States!

June 16, 2024 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

The ice cloud that hit the Earth, what we know

June 16, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

Disaster mate!

June 16, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

WhatsApp notifications not arriving: solutions

June 16, 2024 Gerald Bax