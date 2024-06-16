Disaster mate!

Valentino Rossi Had to withdraw from 24 Hours of Le Mans Tonight after his colleague went off the rails with him BMW. Before one o’clock in the afternoon, Omani Ahmed Al-Harithiwho was in the top five in the lower LMGT3 class, finished his race on gravel. Unable to resume racing, the Belgian WRT crew had to give up. The withdrawal was a strong blow to Rossi, Al Harthy and the third man in the team – the Belgian Maxime Martin – who were aiming for a podium finish at the Sarthe circuit.

Valentino Rossi Racing

Multiple world champion Motor cycles He was participating for the first time 24 Hours of Le Mans. He got behind the wheel just before 8 p.m., and after his shift ended he said he “I had fun despite the pressure“. The doctor drove the race without mistakes: a strong stint in a stretch complicated by sunset and nightfall, with increasingly complex visibility on a track full of cars (more than 60 in all classes) after 2 hours and 2 minutes at the wheel, Rossi got out of the BMW after He completed his first stint in the lead, when the 6 hours of racing had been reached.