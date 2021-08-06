August 6, 2021

Disaster in Reggio Calabria, Aspramonde: Two charred deaths in San Lorenzo - live

Noah French August 6, 2021 2 min read

Two deaths from Reggio Calabria, a fire that struck the Ionian region of Aspramonte: they tried to save the family olive grove

A fire of dramatic proportions that devastated the Ionic Belt of Aspramonde between San Lorenzo and Rogaforte del Greco since yesterday afternoon has left two people dead, just 14.45 minutes before it burned in the Gutta de San Lorenzo area. In the area of ​​Aspramonde National Park. Two of the victims Chief 53 years and CA 34 years old (aunt and nephew): Bodies were found on their land where they tried to save the family’s olive grove from them. State police agents at the scene, soldiers from the Bagaladi Carabinieri station and the forest weapons of Aspramont Park.

According to Aspramonde, the park is a dramatic season for fires, as it has not yet renewed this effort, which was created by the late director in recent years. Sergio Trollongo, Which played an active role in the control of the shepherds’ territories, made them the guardians of the mountain and fully achieved the absence of fire for 4 consecutive years as the best example of fire prevention in history.

Even more deplorable situation in the valley of Reggio Calabria, Grecanica: fire continues between San Carlo, Condopuri, Galician Ro and Rocaforte. Connor is active [FOTO E VIDEO]

Hell of a night in Aspromontay, Regio, spreads mountains over Rockford: incalculable damage, crops and farms destroyed [FOTO]

READ  Jacket changes, there are 259 changing MPs. Democrats' proposal: Those who leave a group cannot go to the mix

