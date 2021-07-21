“Disappointment at the lack of qualification in the Champions League. I will tell you what happened in Napoli-Verona”

Good evening, dear readers Space Napolis And welcome to the live transcript of the meeting in Piazza Madonna della Pace, in the Dimaro Retreat, which will be held Among the Napoli fans are Luciano Spalletti, Piotr Zielinski and Matteo Politano.

Here are the words politano:

More disappointed by the lack of call-up or the lack of qualification of the Napoli champions

“I’m even more disappointed for Napoli. Unfortunately we did everything but we didn’t manage to get what we deserved. There is a lot of disappointment. Naples Verona? Unfortunately it was a bad match. Unfortunately, many teams have left points with the smaller teams this year, but I’m sure we’ll make up for it.

The goal is to try to win all the matches and for sure To be among the top four. Then there will also be the European League and the Italian Cup. We want to give our best in all competitions.”

Liked in Politano: “Penalty kick is better than BernardeschiMake me a promise: Next year, do your best to go to the World Cup“.

What is the coach sending us? great enthusiasmYou’ve already got it on the internet. His idea is to always play ball and go ahead and play great football. Have you heard of Insigne? I used to hear it almost every day during the European Championships, even with Giovanni Di Lorenzo. I congratulate both of them, they achieved a great European Championship and I am happy to have them with us.

If Insigne taught me archery? No, he doesn’t teach it to anyone, he keeps it to himself (ride, NDR). We footballers are sorry that we want to go out and receive the affection of the fans. Unfortunately we can’t because we have to respect protocols.

Me or the owner of Lozano? The coach decides (laughs, editor) “Intervene Spalletti: “Toss the coin and choose (ride, ndr)”.



