It is an absolute record for Italy as well. For the first time, the Dirac Medal, one of the most important international scientific awards, is awarded to an Italian researcher, Alessandra Bonanno, who works in Germany, at the institute Max Planck For the gravitational physics of Potsdam. The Dirac Bonanno Medal, awarded to the Abdus Salam International Center for Theoretical Physics (ICTP), is awarded for his theoretical research based on the discovery Gravitational waves. In addition to being the first Italian, Bonanno is the second woman to receive the Dirac Medal. Physicists Thibaut Damour, Frans Pretorius and Saul Tyukolsky were honored.
He holds a master’s, master’s and doctoral degree from the University of Pisa in Italy, is a researcher associated with CERN and holds a post-doctoral degree from the Institut Graduate School of Sciences (IHES) in France and the Richard C. Tolman Prize to California Institute of Technology in the United States of America (1999-2001). In the prestigious Dindo and Curriculum, you can also read assignments at the Institut d’Astrophysique de Paris (IAP) (2001-2004) and Laboratoire Astroparticule et Cosmologie (APC) in Paris (2005) with CInternational for scientific research (CNRS). Associate Professor (2005-2010), Professor of Physics (2010-2014), College Park Professor (since 2014) at the University of Maryland. Scientific Member and Director of the Max Planck Institute for Gravitational Physics (Albert Einstein Institute) (since 2014). Professor Emeritus everythingHumboldt University Berlin and the University of Potsdam (since 2017).
