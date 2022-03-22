March 22, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Digital Terrestrial Do you need to change the antenna for these hidden channels?

Digital Terrestrial Do you need to change the antenna for these hidden channels?

Gerald Bax March 22, 2022 3 min read

Disturbance due to frequency change continues for the new digital terrestrial and according to the latest information it is likely that some users will have to not only buy a new TV or new decoder but also change their antenna

Digital Terrestrial Antenna (Photo: Pixabay)

If you suffer from persistent disorders due to exchange to coding From mpeg2 and mpeg4, there are now many possibilities that are the only way to go back to see files the television as before a Antenna change. One aspect of the new digital TV reception system that you may have underestimated.

When we started talking about the new digital earth and the fact that there will be one reorganization subordinate frequencies To allow 5G free space, all or nearly all of it Focus On the fact that it was necessary Buy Or in any case check the TV and receiver.

There are now users standing though experimentation The Black screen And the impossibility of following their favorite shows despite the TV they installed in the house or the digital terrestrial set-top box they recently bought is compatible and equipped with all the necessary stickers. Here are the channels you should worry about.

Digital ground, if you see a black screen, connect to the antenna

Digital floor (Photo Tim Mossholder Unsplash)

Especially on social media, the Mail Which comments From users who found each other Suddenly For lack of more signals. And not, as many fear, when you try to the melody A local broadcaster, but on Al-Rai channels. Rai1, Rai2 Rai2 and the others look just like gold of radars. Therefore, many skeptics about the way this small revolution was handled are now angry that users will not be required to change not only the TV but also the antenna.

See also  Comet Rosetta, passing near the Earth: when and how to see it

Read also: A digital landline can be obtained for free from the Italian Post Office

Because those who tried to turn to switch panels Ministry of Economic Development, consisting of number Which is located on the special website set up by the ministry to help users follow the steps of the new digital terrestrial change, they were told that it is necessary for this kind of inefficiency in contact direct to green number from Rai.

Read also: Digital Earth, where is it or how to tune in to TV2000

A phone call to RAI’s toll-free number then revealed the conundrum: anyone who doesn’t see RAI channels in the locations they should be running now, will have to they change Or anyway move your antenna. why me repeaters allowing the signal to travel with new encoding mpeg4 is probably built in different places. So, if you’re lucky, just ask the antenna operator to move the antenna and change its position. But if your system has been over the years, you will probably have to buy a new antenna that can pick up the new signals.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

A new hypothesis has emerged about the new epic mode – Nerd4.life

March 22, 2022 Gerald Bax
3 min read

New game on Unreal Engine 5 announced by CD Projekt RED, official – Nerd4.life

March 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Remedy is developing a game for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, according to a rumor – Nerd4.life

March 21, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

1 min read

Maire Tecnimont, US $ 230 million deal

March 22, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Fear, the new numbers relate to the worst case scenario

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“UFO in c**o” Floriana seconds and moments of fear

March 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

We’ve Discovered Over 5,000 Exoplanets, NASA Confirms

March 22, 2022 Karen Hines