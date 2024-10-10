Thursday, October 10, 2024
Digital Foundry breaks down the metaphor: ReFantazio: Technically great, but technically leaves something to be desired

Metaphor: rifantasio He ended up under the magnifying glass Digital Foundry Who analyzed the new Atlus JRPG. Verdict is positive but with lights and shadows: For technophiles, the game’s stages are a Sublime art directionma From a technical point of view it leaves something to be desired In many respects.

In particular, two main problems were mentioned. The first is A Low overall image qualitywith lots of aliasing and shimmering. This is due to the lack of any anti-aliasing filter and a high-contrast artistic style that further emphasizes aliasing. Digital Foundry says that even native 4K resolution on PC can’t completely circumvent the issue and it’s necessary to use a 200% display scaling (essentially 8K) to achieve acceptable quality through downscaling. However, this is only possible with fairly thick graphics cards and even in the case of the RTX 4090 the performance can drop below 60 FPS.

Disappointing performance on consoles

The other problem is Performance su console Facing a tech sector that’s not exactly the latest trend. on PS5 and Xbox Series The game runs at a native resolution of around 1656p and at a somewhat unstable 60fps, which in the worst situations can drop into the 40fps range. on Xbox Series S It drops to the native 1080p resolution and the frame rate in this case can drop to the 30fps range. For Digital Foundry, the only way to get stable performance on console is to play the PS4 version backwards compatible on PS5, that way you get a consistent 60fps at the expense of 1080p resolution.

In short, good but not very good, although Oliver Mackenzie confirms that his experience was generally excellent thanks to the art direction and other features of the game, which we also told you about in our review of Metaphor: ReFantazio. Despite the impeccable technical sector, the JRPG from Atlus currently has the highest average rating among games published in 2024 on Metacritic, tied with Astro Bot.

