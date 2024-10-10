Digital Foundry breaks down the metaphor: ReFantazio: Technically great, but technically leaves something to be desired

Metaphor: rifantasio He ended up under the magnifying glass Digital Foundry Who analyzed the new Atlus JRPG. Verdict is positive but with lights and shadows: For technophiles, the game’s stages are a Sublime art directionma From a technical point of view it leaves something to be desired In many respects.

In particular, two main problems were mentioned. The first is A Low overall image qualitywith lots of aliasing and shimmering. This is due to the lack of any anti-aliasing filter and a high-contrast artistic style that further emphasizes aliasing. Digital Foundry says that even native 4K resolution on PC can’t completely circumvent the issue and it’s necessary to use a 200% display scaling (essentially 8K) to achieve acceptable quality through downscaling. However, this is only possible with fairly thick graphics cards and even in the case of the RTX 4090 the performance can drop below 60 FPS.