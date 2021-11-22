Digital Foundry analysis confirms problems – Nerd4.life

GTA trilogy He is the protagonist again Analytics Created by Digital Foundry and this time focused on the visual presentation of Underworld NS San Andreas, with special reference to the PS5 and Xbox Series X editions | S.

A few days after analyzing the final version of Grand Theft Auto III, the English newspaper returned to talk about a lot of conversations remastered A classic episode of the Rockstar Games series, but again without the heart-pounding beats.

The article reads, “Given the entire trilogy, if there’s one title that does better than the others, it’s Vice City.” Perhaps because her original beauty is more ‘compatible’ with new style From the definitive edition”.

talk again aboutUpgrade carried out through Artificial intelligence, which in some cases works well and in others not, but also from technical solutions that have worked such as a redesigned lighting system, cube diagrams and other details.

On the other hand, it looks like San Andreas is right there less successful remaster From the batch, with major problems with the rendering of characters and overall visual presentation, while in terms of performance, the situation is the same as described in the previous analysis.

this means PS5 NS Xbox Xbox X In quality mode it doesn’t go above 30fps but with major drawbacks related to frame speed, while in performance mode 60fps is not stable even if you compromise on resolution.

In short, perhaps the idea of ​​creating a modified version of GTA 3, GTA: Vice City and GTA: San Andreas was absolutely not the best in the minds of Rockstar Games, especially if this was the result. We also talked about it in our GTA Trilogy review.