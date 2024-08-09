Different autonomy referendum, towards 500 thousand signatures online only: Lombardy in the top three regions for signatures

Collection of signatures for this A referendum against a separate autonomy law continues at an unprecedented pace. While the party numbers are still awaited, the group has published the number of signatures online: “At 3pm on August 9th”, the Coordinating for Constitutional Democracy writes on Facebook, “Signatures There are 477,71795.5% equal to the target”. It was already announced that the campaign had started on July 31st and within a few days, the target had been reached Limit of 500 thousand names (between paper and web).

A few hours earlier, data disaggregated by region was released (but discontinued on August 6). According to the latest digital results, the Campania Leading with more than 92 thousand signatures. They follow Lazio (53 thousand) e Lombardy (50 thousand). A signal from the North surprised the promoters themselves: while membership was expected in southern regions where the law would have more impact, not much engagement was expected from regions that should benefit instead. . Without forgetting that Carrossio, already in 2017, started the race to ask Lombardia and Veneto for more autonomy. Participation is also very high Sicily (42 thousand signatures), Puglia (40 thousand), Emilia-Romagna (28 thousand) and Tuscany (26 thousand). But they don’t go unnoticed either 22 thousand in Piedmont and 16 thousand in Veneto.

This is still partial data, which includes physically collected signatures. Multiple parties organized by individual promoters (from opposition parties to trade unions) and the need to collect all the signatures to get the final tally make the complete picture very difficult. For example, in SicilyWe are talking about 43 thousand signatures online (for now) and 60 thousand on paper 100 thousand in total: A note from the Sicilian Committee says, “It is the result of a long period of work that has rekindled confidence in many citizens, and has led to a rediscovery of the beauty and value of democratic participation. The regional government has supported its president in favor of this law, which punishes the entire country and especially the weakest regions, saying that Sicily has not cooperated in any way against this project. An impressive result that demonstrates the rejection of the position taken with Sibani”. at the door 500 thousand signatures are required The plebiscite was passed a few days after the start of the mobilization, but now campaigners are aiming to achieve it. million limit.

This is a clear signal to the administration and the opposition leaders who are taking the campaign forward. “This is a reform which effectively condemns the South to fall behind,” said the Dem MEP Antonio Decaro. “New fractures will be created in the country, and existing differences will increase, not because of the faults of the ruling class in the South, as some say, but because of reduced transfers of state resources”. And, he closed, “At this point I think the citizens should have the final say Collecting signatures to promote the referendum have already given an important response from north to south, because the reform not only punishes the territories downstream from Rome, but also many smaller municipalities in the north and inland”. Meanwhile, the Minister for Regional Affairs Roberto CaledoroliThe author and promoter of the Act rejects the criticism: “This whole operation seems media and political to me It’s really a referendum,” he told Il Sole 24 Ore. “Everyone knows the question of repealing the entire Act That is simply unacceptableAnti-autonomy regions have also chosen a different path with the partial question”.

In fact, along with the collection of signatures, there is also a request for a referendum approved by the four regional councils (Campania, Emilia Romagna, Tuscany and Sardinia) should have been five, but Puglia was unable to approve the retrial resolution due to an error in law and, above all, the absence of a quorum in the chamber during the vote. Democratic president for this reason Michael Emiliano It has decided to encourage an appeal before the Council.