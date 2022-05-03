Did you test Hitler for DNA? – the weather

On talk shows, an increasing number of journalists and commentators come to present Russia’s viewpoint. But the positions between Italian commentators and those of Moscow are irreconcilable and we often and gladly end up in confrontation. Like the surreal clash on Tuesday, May 3 at 8:30, La7. Liliu Gruber’s guest is Yulia Vityazeva, a journalist who was born in Ukraine but is pro-Russia and Vladimir Putin. Among the various topics, the interview with Russian Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov on Rete 4, which aired on May 1, in which his trusted man introduced the Kremlin’s truth, sparking a fierce debate over what Mario Draghi described as a “gathering”.

Much of the noise was caused by the departure of Lavrov who, while talking about Russian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the “de-Nazification” of Ukraine, said that Adolf Hitler was of Jewish origin. Gruber asks the host about the claim and Newsfront reporter Serafik responds: “So what bothered you? Do you have any evidence to confirm this fact?” “There it is a historical fact,” blurs Lina Palmerini of Sole 24 ore. Then the Russian journalist answers: “Is there a DNA analysis of Hitler? Do you have it? Nobody has it.” In short, no one can deny Lavrov because there is no scientific evidence, apparently Vityazeva’s logic. Any dialogue seems useless.