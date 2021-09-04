Did Sony promise a free PS5 upgrade? – Multiplayer.it

Announcing thatUpgrade da PS4 and PS5 from Forbidden horizon west This would only be possible by purchasing certain versions of the game, which made many users turn their noses up, especially those who expected to be able to perform this move for free with the standard and digital versions. Adding Fuel to the Fire is an old interview posted by Jim Ryan, CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, where it looks like I promised that upgrading to the PS5 version would be free. But is it really so? Let’s try to assess the situation.

The ‘promise’ in question, which was reported to us in the comments several times, was to come in an interview with Washington Post Released September 16, 2020. Keep this date in mind. On that occasion, Ryan had already promised free PS5 upgrades for some PS4 titles without explicitly stating The horizon is forbidden to the west. Ryan’s statement is expected through an introduction written by the author of the article, stating that the fact that some PS5 titles such as Horizon Forbidden West and Spider-Man: Miles Morales may have a PS4 version may upset some Sony fans. This introduction is followed by Ryan’s speech:

“No one should be disappointed. The PS5 versions of these games are designed from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 benefits and we have an upgrade path for PS4 users to get the PS5 version for free.“



Forbidden horizon west

As we can see, Ryan does not explicitly specify Horizon Forbidden West, which was only mentioned by the author of the article. Added to all this is the official details that arrived with an article from PlayStation Blog Also published on September 16 (in Italy on September 17) which states:

“We know the PS4 community will switch to PS5 at different times, and we’re excited to announce PS4 releases for some of our exclusives. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will launch on PS4. While these three games are designed to take advantage of the PS5 and its unique next-gen features like a super-fast SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences at launch. digital copies throwing games The PS4 includes a free update for both PS5 consoles, while the disc versions of these PS4 games include a free PS5 update with Ultra HD Blu-Ray drives.“

So the article takes the words of the CEO of Sony Interactive Entertainment, but specifies that the free upgrade is planned for “throwing gamesWhich includes Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure but, for obvious reasons, takes Horizon Forbidden West out of the picture. To be tough, actually the ‘free upgrade path’ that Ryan promised is there, but weird and limited only to Purchase certain versions of the Guerrilla Games title.

We don’t aim to defend Sony’s policy regarding PS5 upgrades, so be it. Indeed, in the case of Horizon Forbidden West, we have already said our opinion about how this formula can be confusing to the consumer, in addition to the fact that it does not make sense to pay twice for the same game. However, it seems dangerous to us to say that Sony has not kept its promise, at least with respect to this specific case.