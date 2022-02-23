Did Natalie Caldonazzo pronounce a verdict of incompetence? direction control

In the past few hours there is a mystery Covers Natalie Caldonazzo’s character inside Homepage subordinate Big Brother Vip 6.

Showgirl is currently being nominated, and is subject to disqualification, along with David Silvestri And the Katia Ricciarelli And in the final hours, he made people talk about an alleged “extremely dangerous” sentence he might have uttered which is being constantly monitored by the reality director.

To hear offensive words it was possible Alessandro Bacciano. The latter had reported it to some of the tenants of Homepage Who have been hanging around since last night. In particular, they will be Mirjana TrevisanAnd the Sophie Codegoni And the Jessica Selassie To discuss the incident and to speak of a “very serious sentence” that “deserves disqualification.”

No one is currently aware of the words he is speaking CaldonazzoSince, as web users note, every time the tenants mention this supposed phrase, the manager immediately decides to take the photo or mute the sound.

Many wonder if the manager is censoring the referee because it will provide for an immediate disqualification from Nathalieor because it harms the sensitivity of another public figure. Another hypothesis is that bachiano He heard wrong and does not want to publish an unfounded accusation.

However, users keep wondering the reason for such frequent censorship. We’ll see if tomorrow the master HomepageAnd the Alfonso SignoriniHe will clarify the matter with those concerned directly or if the matter has been dropped.

It’s not known what Nathalie said, but if there was a lot of censorship by the GF it would be seriously on the verge of disqualification. I wonder: If Alexander took action, Solel put her back on the podium, and Lulu was nominated, why nothing about Natalie? # Hahahahahahahaha pic.twitter.com/xjsDjJimJR – Chanel (@chanel) February 23 2022

“Something yesterday is very serious (Miriana).

Sophie thinks Natalie may be ineligible. They even cut off the sound and then move the direction.

Someone made it clear. #GFVIP # – Federica (Finschen) February 23 2022

This sentence written by Nathalie can’t really be repeated because the speed at which the censorship is directed doesn’t make sense # Hahahahahahahaha – (@giul91) February 23 2022