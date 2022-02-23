February 23, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Did Natalie Caldonazzo pronounce a verdict of incompetence? direction control

Did Natalie Caldonazzo pronounce a verdict of incompetence? direction control

Lorelei Reese February 23, 2022 2 min read

In the past few hours there is a mystery Covers Natalie Caldonazzo’s character inside Homepage subordinate Big Brother Vip 6.

Showgirl is currently being nominated, and is subject to disqualification, along with David Silvestri And the Katia Ricciarelli And in the final hours, he made people talk about an alleged “extremely dangerous” sentence he might have uttered which is being constantly monitored by the reality director.

To hear offensive words it was possible Alessandro Bacciano. The latter had reported it to some of the tenants of Homepage Who have been hanging around since last night. In particular, they will be Mirjana TrevisanAnd the Sophie Codegoni And the Jessica Selassie To discuss the incident and to speak of a “very serious sentence” that “deserves disqualification.”

No one is currently aware of the words he is speaking CaldonazzoSince, as web users note, every time the tenants mention this supposed phrase, the manager immediately decides to take the photo or mute the sound.

Many wonder if the manager is censoring the referee because it will provide for an immediate disqualification from Nathalieor because it harms the sensitivity of another public figure. Another hypothesis is that bachiano He heard wrong and does not want to publish an unfounded accusation.

However, users keep wondering the reason for such frequent censorship. We’ll see if tomorrow the master HomepageAnd the Alfonso SignoriniHe will clarify the matter with those concerned directly or if the matter has been dropped.

See also  The 21st Amendment Distillery will open in downtown Vero Beach next year

You may also be interested in

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Fear in flight for Elton John, his private plane has a hydraulic failure during a windstorm

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Totti: Fake news about me and Elari, I’m fed up with denials

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Pierpaolo Pretelli was murdered without hesitation: we will never see him again

February 22, 2022 Lorelei Reese

You may have missed

2 min read

There are 80 million people under the age of 26 in the United States

February 23, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

Payroll March 2022: NoiPa clarified all the news

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Did Natalie Caldonazzo pronounce a verdict of incompetence? direction control

February 23, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

From the International Space Station a breathtaking image of Aetna seen from space

February 23, 2022 Karen Hines