Diabetes mellitus, symptoms on the tongue that go unnoticed: they must be checked immediately

The color of the tongue, in the case of diabetes, infections, and anemia, can be the alarm bell that something is wrong with our health.

We are talking about specific cases that should not be underestimated to allow an early diagnosis by our doctor.

Watch the tongue to check its health

We may not ask ourselves enough What does a healthy person’s tongue look like?. Well, this important organ of our mouth, in order to be called healthy, must have: a lighter color in the middle and more pink at the edges, and being moist.

Also it must be possible Lift towards the palate Without difficulty, it develops and bends outward. The sunflower test the doctor looks at when he asks you to show your tongue.

Inside the tongue there are muscles lining the mucous membrane, where the taste buds and villi are located, it is a kind of “grass”.

the language A highly vascular and innervated organ Easy to read if you know what you’re reading.

While it is not a substitute for a doctor’s diagnosis, looking at your tongue in the morning can tell a lot about our health.

Aspects of language with diabetes

The list of possible aspects of the language is quite large, however, it is worth noting some of them such as:

Strawberry tongueWhich was a sign of a disease called scarlet;

pale tongue It can indicate the presence of anemia during:

white tongue, the possibility of an ongoing infectious disease, but also gastritis or stomach ulcers.

when The color of the tongue tends to be green or yellow, We can be in the presence of organ disorders such as: the liver, spleen or gallbladder.

Not only the color, but hers too mood changes They are symptoms of having compensation that should be checked by a doctor.

As in the case of a rough tongueA sign of vitamin deficiency, or persistent inflammation.

dry tongue which thus tend to dehydrate is a wake-up call that should not be underestimated, as a possible warning of dehydration problems, but also kidney problems, as well as being Alarm bell for diabetes.

