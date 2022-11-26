Di Maio sent to the European Union in the Persian Gulf the doubts of those who disagreed: «His appointment? The fruit of a deep sense of humor »

The A new task I fantasized about the former foreign minister Louis DiMaioie that Envoy of the European Union to the Persian GulfIt didn’t seem to raise eyebrows except within the confines of the shoe. The Gulf states themselves would be surprised, if not alarmed. Rebuild it today Everyday fact. “Sending Di Maio to the Gulf shows that the European Union is not serious,” he told the French newspaper. Le Monde Cinzia Bianco is a regional expert at the European Council on Foreign Relations. The reason, according to him, lies in his being “Minister of Foreign Affairs Relationships were not goodAnd being “not seen as a weighty figure.” The opinion shared and re-launched on Twitter by the head of the Dubai Center for Public Policy Research, Mohammed Bahron. Who added scathingly: “The appointment of Luigi Di Maio must have a deep meaning European sense of humor He runs away from me.” This is the position he repeated when contacted by the English-language newspaper specializing in Middle Eastern affairs the National. Baharon defined the possibility that Di Maio would contribute to the development of positive relations between the union and the Gulf states as “difficult,” considering that “he alone destroyed his country’s relations with two of the main countries in the Gulf Cooperation Council.” cubic cementer».

The reference will be to the suspension of military supplies established by the government in 2021 Renzi In 2016, for which Di Maio “gets credit,” he specifies the National. Not only that: to focus on appointing Di Maio, according to Baharon, there will be «my knowledge Politician”. Di Maio “couldn’t be the perfect choice” even according to Dania ZaferExecutive Director of the Gulf International Forum, based in Washington. Or at least not “if the goal is to deepen relations with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Gulfed.), in particular The United Arab Emirates and theKingdom Saudi Arabia». According to various European sources, the previous grillino nomination was submitted by Draghi government. Now the appointment will be approved by Council of the European Union Based on the proposal of the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy, Joseph Burrell.

Read about Open

Read also: