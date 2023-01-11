Developer_Direct event announced with date and time by Microsoft – Multiplayer.it

Confirming the rumors that have circulated for the past few weeks, Microsoft has officially announced the event Developer_Directwhere he will introduce newcomers to the ecosystem Xbox during the year. Mark the date and time on the calendar, and the display will take place It’s 9pm Italian time on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

You can catch the action on the Xbox Twitch channel at this is the address Or that YouTube from here.

According to information shared by Microsoft on the official Xbox website, on this occasion we can expect new information and (hopefully) release dates for games arriving in 2023 from first-party teams, including Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall and new content for The Elder Scrolls. The Elder Online. Absent instead of Starfield, which would be the protagonist of a separate event that would take place later.

Since there is “live” in the title, we can probably expect an event similar to what Nintendo is used to. So we can expect a date that is not too long, but with targeted and comprehensive insights, especially on expected games on Xbox and PC in 2023 by first-party Microsoft studios.

Here’s what we can expect from the games already confirmed for Xbox Direct_Developer, according to details shared by Microsoft:

The Elder Scrolls Online: Studio Director Matt Firor will reveal a major update for 2023, including the final regions of Tamriel that will become playable in ESO, plus a major new feature on the way. Developer_Direct will immediately follow the ESO Chapter Reveal event, hosted by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players will want to know.

Go motorsports: The team at Turn 10 Studios has worked hard to bring fans the next generation of Forza Motorsport, built from the ground up to take advantage of the Xbox Series X | S. Forza Motorsport is back and we can't wait to share more game details and exciting new details.

Minecraft Legends: Mojang Studios will showcase a multiplayer PvP experience in Minecraft Legends, the upcoming action and strategy game from the creators of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launched this spring, don't miss exclusive gameplay footage at Developer_Direct.

Redfall: The masterminds behind Dishonored and Prey, Arkane Austin, will feature several minutes of gameplay from their upcoming first-person perspective. During Developer_Direct, both single and multiplayer gameplay will be shown, with more details on how you and your friends will defeat bloodthirsty vampires on picturesque Redfall Island, Massachusetts. Fans can expect to learn more about combat, customization, bosses, the open world, and more.

We remind you once again that Developer_Direct will be held at 21:00 on January 25th. Obviously, the editorial staff at Multiplayer.it will be at the forefront to follow and comment on the action on our website Twitch channel With you, while on our pages you will find full coverage of post-event news and insights.