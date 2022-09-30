Detecting the error that puts your data at risk, you must update immediately

A major bug has been discovered within WhatsApp. As it turns out, the latter would put the data of millions of users at risk. Here’s what to do to fix the problem right away

Millions of users use it every day The WhatsApp. The world’s number one messaging platform gives you the ability to send messages, share multimedia content, make calls, video calls, record voice notes, etc. All the features that contributed to Continuous growth of the application.

The merit of the work done by developers to date, always taking care to meet and solve every user request should be acknowledged No errors and problems. In this regard, in the past few hours, a major flaw in the system has appeared that will put the data of millions of consumers at risk. However, there is a quick way to fix them all.

WhatsApp, watch out for the error that makes your data vulnerable

It was the same company that shared details of two critical vulnerabilities that were identified in one version of the app. It is among the most downloaded and still installed on millions of devices around the world.

We are specifically talking about everything Versions earlier than 2.22.16.12, Available On both iOS and Android on a permanent basis. The bug was coded as CVE-2022-36934 and allowed the attacker to install and execute remote code with maximum privileges simply via a modified video call. It was enough to start it to install spyware or malware on the infected machine.

In the WhatsApp Security Guidelines section of the website, you will find all the details of the problem, as well as the way to solve it right away. Just update the app as soon as possible, with the latest version available on Google Play Store and Apple App Store Which has already corrected the bug. We advise you – if you have not already done so – to proceed as quickly as possible to download the program, so as not to run any risks. If hackers and cybercriminals gain access to your device, they can recover easily All sensitive data saved. With very serious consequences. And we are not only talking about personal information, but also usernames and passwords for accessing social and bank accounts.