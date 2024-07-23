Details That Don’t Escape Rampini – Il Tempo





The succession game has begun after US President Joe Biden withdrew from the race for the White House and supported Kamala Harris. “I am honored”: this is how the vice president accepted the inauguration after the commander in chief announced his resignation, raising the possibility that his deputy will become the first black president of the United States. This was the topic that the host of the L’aria che tira program, Francesco Magnani, brought to the table for discussion. Federico Rampini, guest in the studio, tried to identify the possible scenarios and reveal what can be learned from the background stories circulating in the United States. Kamala Harris, according to the editor of the Corriere della Sera, “usually suffers from a kind of arrogance. Instead, she said yesterday: ‘I must deserve this nomination, I must deserve it. A consciousness that should not be taken for granted’.” She pointed out.





But what caught the journalist’s attention was that “among the prominent party supporters who had already given her their endorsement immediately after Biden’s, the name of Barack Obama is missing for the moment.” The reason? “He doesn’t want to give the impression that the Democratic Party is in the hands of an oligarchy,” Rampini explained on live television. “He will probably reconsider in the next few hours and he will also follow this trend” – he admitted – “but he has announced in recent days that he clearly prefers an open convention with a real vision. A democratic debate and a plurality of candidates who explain their line and their program to the delegates.” Regarding the choice of Michelle Obama, the columnist of the Corriere della Sera had no doubts: “I have noticed this enormous popularity that Michelle Obama enjoys in Italy and I suggest that she run in Italy. Her name appears every now and then in the United States, but it is almost immediately discarded.”







