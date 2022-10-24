Details of the evolution and hopes of obsidian revealed by Jez Corden – Nerd4.life

Famous journalist Jes Corden spoke again about He confessedObsidian, role-playing game. Corden revealed some details about game development And what are the hopes of the working group on the work.

The information was shared via the Xbox Two podcast and then transcribed on Twitter by user Souls Ninja, as you can see below. According to reports, obsidian was Change the direction of the game Because he became more ambitious. The team felt the need to achieve higher goals with Avowed after it became part of Xbox Game Studios. The team offered multiple functions to the game and wanted to prove that they are a AAA team.

Unfortunately, Obsidian apparently failed to get everything she wanted to put into the game to work and so she decided on it Track your stepsWith “Avid”, focus on the game’s most important parts.

It looks like the Avowed team decided to “create an Obsidian-style game,” based on what they’ve done with The Outer Worlds and create a bigger and better RPG. The conclusion they reached is that the team – even with the support of Microsoft – is But a small team Compared to a company like Bethesda, which can put hundreds of people on one project. Obsidian does not have this possibility.

As reported, Jes Corden mentioned it too I have to admit it’s really pretty visually: also specifies that what he saw was an older version of the game, so the final version should be better. Finally, according to Corden, what happened during Avowed’s development cannot be defined as a “reboot” of the game: Schreier used the term in his report on the video game, but to the journalist, it’s not the best term because the term development did not start over.

Earlier, Corden also said Avowed would “impress people” and that changing some developers helped.