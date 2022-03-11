“Destruction of pathogens in laboratories”

WHO spokesperson Tarik Yasarevich writes to CNN that the WHO “regularly assists member states in improving their public health capabilities, including by facilitating greater safety and protection for laboratories containing samples of pathogens that cause disease in humans.” public health concern.

But the Russians accuse the United States of “making weapons in Ukrainian laboratories” – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov responded, in response to US accusations that Putin’s army used chemical weapons, accusing the Pentagon of using Ukrainian territory to develop pathogens that could be used to make biological weapons. And on Russian-speaking social networks, this accusation is constantly re-launched and shared. So the WHO call can be used in Russian propaganda.