Descalzi (Eni): “The ridiculous minority in the European Union rules the cars. “We are not playing the same game with China and the United States.”

Speaking at Economy Day in Milan, Eni’s CEO described the car issue as “ridiculous and ridiculous”.

Speaking about the energy transition, especially internal combustion engine standards, “focusing on the automotive sector, which is important, makes us…

“Get angry,” because the topic is “ridiculous and ridiculous,” Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said during his speech at the Economy Day promoted by Forza Italia, held in Milan.

“Bow to the minority” Descalzi went so far as to define the rules for the use of internal combustion engines as “ridiculous ideologies” (Europe has decided to stop using internal combustion engines by 2035, which are considered highly polluting). “I don’t want to be anti-European, but stupidity is killing us and it is killing us too,” Descalzi said. According to the CEO of Eni, the eighth largest oil group in the world, these decisions “are dictated by a minority in Europe, not the majority, and we must continue to digest them, bow our heads and die slowly.”









































































































See also After the bills, mortgages are now also in jeopardy

“We are not playing the same game with China and the United States.” Referring to the Chinese situation, Descalzi stressed that “Europe will never be able to compare itself in terms of compactness and energy capacity with China (and with the United States).” According to the CEO, “China has diversified its energy mix,” but “if it competes with completely different rules of the game…” In recent years Europe has “concentrated in

“Reduce emissions, so you can grow and be sovereign from an energy point of view,” Descalzi adds. «Then we ask ourselves, “Why do they grow?”

“More than us? We’re not playing the same game…”

Zaya: “The Green Deal is a bad idea” While he was Deputy Prime Minister and leader of Forza Italia, Antonio TajanI, claims that his party is yes to increasing duties on Chinese electric cars (he said that the aid provided by the Chinese state to its auto sector risks shutting down our sector), and on the issue of green cars he is the president and Veneto also spoke, Luca Zaia Who defines the “Green Deal as a bad idea.” According to Zaya, “The issue of respect for the environment and sensitivity towards sustainability should be something that we must have deep within us, as it is genetic. From here to think about bringing all production activities to their knees, certainly not.” In short, the economy must come before the health of the environment. “Thinking about switching from fossil fuels to electricity in the automotive sector means giving up all our production and subjecting it to the Chinese,” Zayana says. “Which we should not do because we have realized that even with electric cars they cause pollution.” See also Engine maintenance, this part is dangerous and costs a thousand euros Always choose this alternative



Download the new L’Economia app for a personalized, ad-free experience

Thanks forartificial intelligence Articles and tips from Experts From Corriere della Sera answers your doubts about Home, taxes, savings, pensions And not only that; In addition to real-time news, the best signatures and everything that may be most useful to you A simpler, more enlightened life.

