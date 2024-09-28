Sunday, September 29, 2024
Search
Top News

Demonstration in Milan, minute’s silence for Nasrallah – last hour

By: Noah French

Date:

The pro-Palestinian demonstration, which has been held in different locations every Saturday since the conflict broke out, called for “and for all the martyrs” in Lebanon, including a minute’s silence for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in October.


“We lost many people, but not the opposition, we did not raise the white flag as Netanyahu wanted,” said Kader Tamimi, head of Lombardy’s Palestinian community, from the float opening the procession in Piazzale Loreto.


Chef Rubio was among the attendees at the event at Trotter Park. Carabinieri and local police.


“Come to Rome on October 5th because there will be a demonstration, we don’t care about the province’s ban,” said Gabriel Rubini, alias Chef Rubio, at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Milan.


“The end of the Zionist colony is approaching, they are in a corner, fear knows how to do, hate, lie and destroy,” Roubini said, recalling the attack he suffered outside his home in Rome four months ago: “I was 10 of them. Come to take us home, the Anti-Mafia is investigating, but I don’t trust their research.” The prosecutor’s office opened a lawsuit over the incident for injuries aggravated by racism.


“Come to Rome on October 5th because there will be a demonstration, we don’t care about the province’s ban,” said Gabriel Rubini, alias Chef Rubio, at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Milan.


“The end of the Zionist colony is approaching, they are in a corner, fear knows what to do, hate, lie and destroy,” Roubini said, recalling the attack he faced outside his home in Rome four months ago: “I had 10 of them. Come to take us home, the Anti-Mafia is investigating, but I don’t trust their research.”


The prosecutor’s office opened a case over the incident for injuries aggravated by racial hatred.

See also  Doctors strike, 85% support - Medicine

Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA

Previous article
Who attacked Fury? Marina With her back against the wall, Ida decides to lie
Next article
A family with two children earns more from unemployment than from work

Popular

More like this

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Noah French Noah French -
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Astonished scientists: “It is 140 the size of the Milky Way” | Porphyrion tremors: the smallest and most powerful black hole in our universe...

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
A new, frighteningly large and powerful black hole has...

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Top News 0
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Economy 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Popular News

US, Kamala Harris vs. Donald Trump Head-to-head in Michigan and Wisconsin – Poll

Top News 0
With less than 40 days to go before the...

Who is pretending to be the minister?

Economy 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.21 pm Reading: 2 minutes ...

“Dancing with the Stars”, the surprise debut of Selvagia Lucarelli and Anna Lou: What happened

Entertainment 0
September 28, 2024 | 10.29 pm Reading: 1 minute “You risk...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska