Demonstration in Milan, minute’s silence for Nasrallah – last hour

The pro-Palestinian demonstration, which has been held in different locations every Saturday since the conflict broke out, called for “and for all the martyrs” in Lebanon, including a minute’s silence for slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in October.





“We lost many people, but not the opposition, we did not raise the white flag as Netanyahu wanted,” said Kader Tamimi, head of Lombardy’s Palestinian community, from the float opening the procession in Piazzale Loreto.





Chef Rubio was among the attendees at the event at Trotter Park. Carabinieri and local police.





“Come to Rome on October 5th because there will be a demonstration, we don’t care about the province’s ban,” said Gabriel Rubini, alias Chef Rubio, at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Milan.





“The end of the Zionist colony is approaching, they are in a corner, fear knows how to do, hate, lie and destroy,” Roubini said, recalling the attack he suffered outside his home in Rome four months ago: “I was 10 of them. Come to take us home, the Anti-Mafia is investigating, but I don’t trust their research.” The prosecutor’s office opened a lawsuit over the incident for injuries aggravated by racism.





“Come to Rome on October 5th because there will be a demonstration, we don’t care about the province’s ban,” said Gabriel Rubini, alias Chef Rubio, at a pro-Palestine demonstration in Milan.





“The end of the Zionist colony is approaching, they are in a corner, fear knows what to do, hate, lie and destroy,” Roubini said, recalling the attack he faced outside his home in Rome four months ago: “I had 10 of them. Come to take us home, the Anti-Mafia is investigating, but I don’t trust their research.”





The prosecutor’s office opened a case over the incident for injuries aggravated by racial hatred.



Reproduction protected © Copyright ANSA