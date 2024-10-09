Demand for homes by sea from the US, Canada and Poland is growing – News

Demands for properties with sea views in Sardinia are increasing from the US, Canada and Poland.





They join those from Germany, France and Switzerland who have already been integrated for some time. This emerges from the studies carried out by the Remax Italia research center.





In many cases, foreign investors target luxury real estate. But they have to cope with limited supply and rapidly growing demand. High-end buyers are looking for exclusive solutions: not only sea views, but direct access to the beach, swimming pool and large outdoor spaces.





One of the trends that emerged from the analysis of sales data for the first half of the year concerns the increase in the number of people choosing Sardinia not only as a tourist destination, but also as a place to move permanently to change their lifestyle. , taking advantage of employment opportunities in smart work.





“This trend – explains Cristiano Sabatini, broker of Remax King Agency – began to appear immediately after the pandemic and continues to grow year after year. In particular, the interest of foreign investors is aimed at the lesser-known southern Sardinia. All properties sought in terms of peace and quality of life”.





In addition to the desire for a new life, many of these potential buyers also see an income opportunity in buying a property in Sardinia. “Frequent migrants are looking for multi-building housing solutions, partly for private use and partly for short-term rental to generate a source of income”, affirms Sabatini.





The recovery of residential real estate is also affecting cities such as Cagliari and Sassari.



