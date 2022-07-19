Delta Air Lines: From 2025, a Boeing 737-10 Max arrives in the fleet

Improve passenger experience on board and fuel efficiency. With these goals Delta Airlines Its fleet renewal continues, with new aircraft coming in from 2025 Boeing 737-10. The largest model in the MAX family will be powered by the next generation of LEAP-1B engines manufactured by CFM International. The aircraft will be 20%/30% more fuel efficient than the aircraft it replaces, making the deal an important step on the airline’s path toward a sustainable future for aviation.

“The Boeing 737-10 will be an important addition to Delta’s fleet as we shape a more sustainable future for air travel, with a new passenger experience, improved fuel efficiency, and best-in-class performance,” he said. Ed Bastian, CEO, Delta -. These new aircraft provide superior operating economy and network flexibility, and the agreement testifies to our prudent approach to capital use.”

The announcement comes from the ongoing Farnborough International Airshow in the UK, where a signing ceremony was held with executives at Delta, Boeing and CFM.

The choice of the 737-10 plane, as explained by the American company, is in line with four main pillars of Delta’s long-term fleet strategy:

• DimensionsAs an aircraft larger than the one it replaces, the 737-10 offers superior economic advantages as Delta continues to grow the average size of its narrow fleet.

• simplificationThe 737-10 is expected to share a common training class across the Delta 737 fleet.

• LadderDemand will increase the size of the Delta 737 family to more than 300 aircraft by the end of the decade.

• SustainabilityWith its next-generation LEAP engines, the 737-10 will be one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in Delta’s fleet, along with the A321neo.

“We are proud that Delta is renewing its single-aisle fleet with the 737 Max, Boeing’s most fuel-efficient family,” he said. Stan Dale, President and CEO, Boeing Commercial Airplanes -. Built in our Washington state plant with the support of major suppliers across the United States, the 737-10 will provide Delta with the most economical conditions for carrying more passengers on short and medium distance routes. ”

In 2023 FAA Certification

The 737-10 has great flexibility to serve the US markets that make up the Delta network. The aircraft will be used on major hubs including New York, Boston, Atlanta, Detroit and Minneapolis-St. Paul, Seattle and Los Angeles.

Final assembly will take place in Boeing Factory in RentonWashington, near Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, Delta International Center.

The aircraft will complement the company’s high-performance fleet of the A321neo, which is modernizing and refurbishing its narrow-body fleet over the next few years. With demand, Delta’s fleet of Boeing 737 aircraft will increase to More than 300 aircraftIt will be the airline’s second largest family of aircraft after the Airbus A320.

The 737-10 is currently awaiting final certification from Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)scheduled for 2023. In the event of delays, the agreement provides adequate protection, which allows Delta to switch to another model of the MAX family, if necessary.

Demand is Delta’s latest initiative to innovate and re-engineer its services – towards future air transport – in the air and on the ground. This project involves a long-term investment of $12 billion In new and renovated facilities in Airports From New YorkAnd the Los AngelesAnd the Salt Lake CityAnd the Seattle and other important cities; New Delta Sky Club lounges, expanded and improved at airports across the country; Improved high-speed wi-fi on the fly; Expanded in-flight entertainment across the entire Delta fleet and new digital tools for greater comfort and reduced stress at every moment of the flight.