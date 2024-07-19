Delays of up to 90 minutes on expressways. Disturbances also in Bologna and Milan

Train traffic on the Florence-Rome high-speed line near Rovesano has been slowed down since 8.31 am this morning due to a technical fault in the electric line. The delays, for now, have reached 60 minutes, but interventions by RFI technicians are ongoing. Trains to Rome are dispatched on a regular route from Florence to Valderno, while regional trains may experience delays, diversions and cancellations.

The news can be found on the Italian Railway Network website. Disruption occurs when the entire world comes to a standstill due to a global failure of all systems, although there is no connection between the two situations. High-speed, inter-city and regional trains are subject to delays, restrictions and cancellations. “According to RFI technicians, the railway traffic in the center of Florence has decreased significantly, because the electricity near Rovezzano causes delays, limitations and cancellations of up to 90 minutes. Work ». This is reported in the press release of RFI.

Milan Central and Bologna are also in the mix

Disruptions also hit other Italian stations. Users complain on social media: “Central Milan is in chaos. Trains are stopped and scheduled departures are not respected.” However, in Bologna, the train starts 30 minutes late and reaches 125 minutes late.

