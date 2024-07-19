Friday, July 19, 2024
Search
Top News

Delays of up to 90 minutes on expressways. Disturbances also in Bologna and Milan

By: Noah French

Date:

Major inconveniences on the Florence-Rome high-speed line, train traffic was slow from 8.31am today.

  • Everyone Articles of the Site, and from the Application
  • Insights and newsletters Exclusive
  • I am Internet Our signatures

– or –

Subscribe to the subscription by paying through Google

Special offer

Special offer

Monthly

6,99€

€1 per month
For 6 months

Choose now

Then only €49.99 Instead of €79.99/year

Train traffic on the Florence-Rome high-speed line near Rovesano has been slowed down since 8.31 am this morning due to a technical fault in the electric line. The delays, for now, have reached 60 minutes, but interventions by RFI technicians are ongoing. Trains to Rome are dispatched on a regular route from Florence to Valderno, while regional trains may experience delays, diversions and cancellations.

The news can be found on the Italian Railway Network website. Disruption occurs when the entire world comes to a standstill due to a global failure of all systems, although there is no connection between the two situations. High-speed, inter-city and regional trains are subject to delays, restrictions and cancellations. “According to RFI technicians, the railway traffic in the center of Florence has decreased significantly, because the electricity near Rovezzano causes delays, limitations and cancellations of up to 90 minutes. Work ». This is reported in the press release of RFI.

Milan Central and Bologna are also in the mix

Disruptions also hit other Italian stations. Users complain on social media: “Central Milan is in chaos. Trains are stopped and scheduled departures are not respected.” However, in Bologna, the train starts 30 minutes late and reaches 125 minutes late.

See also  Torre del Mangia is an inspiring museum: its beauty conquered America

© All rights reserved

Read the full article
messenger

Previous article
230 billion a year: this is how much Italy spends on cars – News
Noah French
Noah French
"Gamer. Professional beer expert. Food specialist. Hardcore zombie geek. Web ninja. Troublemaker."

Popular

More like this

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

The latest

230 billion a year: this is how much Italy spends on cars – News

Economy 0

Leorni and Di Martino have been promoted.

Entertainment 0
Introduce yourself today in Naples Rai times. the heresy...

Goodbye freeze-dried astronaut food. In space you can eat a good plate of pasta.

Science 0
After the invention of frying machines French fries Baking...

© News Net Nebraska