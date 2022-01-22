Del Genio sarcastically: “Naples, Bezos will give Mertens 10 million. Insigne is an idiot”

journalist Paulo del Genio He made some statements for the Tele A microphones in which he focused, among other things, on dries Mertens. The player, as is known, his contract expires on June 30, 2022. These are his words: “Dries Mertens’ declarations of love towards Napoli will, in all probability, lead the Italian club to offer him a renewal in numbers much lower than those he is receiving now.”

Then Paolo Del Genio added during his speech: “Previously, many criticized the club’s decision to renew his contract, then Mertens started scoring and now everyone wants to confirm it.”

Finally the journalist ridiculed the rumors about a possible new owner of Naples: “Maybe someone wasn’t careful. The new owner of Naples will be too Jeff Bezos. The Amazon founder will give 10 million per season to each person. Insigne was scammed. It dries up, don’t sign yet: Wait Jeff (ride, NDR)“.