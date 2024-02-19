“Defamation and slander,” Fedez files lawsuit against Codacons – News

The conflict between Ferragnez and Codacons continues with complaints. Following the complaint filed last Friday by the rapper and his parents against Giuseppe Orsini and Giovanni Masotti, respectively the “provisional legal representative” with the role of co-president and director of the association founded to protect consumers, a new investigation into defamation has been opened.

In the document signed by Federico Leonardo Lucia, his father Franco, and his mother Annamaria Berenzaghi and to be authenticated by their lawyer, Roma lawyer Andrea Petrolucci, as well as the application to proceed against two Codacons advocates, it is proposed to “submit the protective seizure of the press release published” last February 12 on The website of the organization headed by Carlo Renzi was published a few days later in the media. The press release which, as stated in the complaint that will soon end up on the desk of Deputy Public Prosecutor Leticia Manilla, is part ofIn an “almost daily media and judicial campaign” towards Fedez to cast a shadow on him and his activity.

In recent days, Codacons dusted off a sentence in which the singer told the court in 2020 that he had no such thing as “I have everything registered in the name of my company”, to emphasize “crucial aspects linked to the complexities of the group's operations”. “, from the Zedef holding company, registered in the family, to its subsidiaries, and in a “clearly” reference to alleged tax evasion.

Since the facts are “definitely not true,” Petrolucci continues, even though she has provided information A “partial reconstruction” capable of “implanting it in the ordinary reader” Suspicions about Chiara Ferragni's husband – who has also been targeted with 104 complaints in several Italian prosecutors' offices and is now under investigation for aggravated fraud in the cases of Pandoro, the chocolate eggs and the Trudi doll – the lawyer assumes “serious defamatory behavior” and slander by and attributes it to Orsini, Masotti and anyone “Someone else should take responsibility.”

Carlo Renzi's response was immediate, President of the Association. In a satirical video posted on social media, with Cauliflower in the foreground in reference to the nickname he gave Fedez, he said: “For God’s sake, we don’t want to offend anyone” but “it doesn’t look like you are.” “A man of great dignity (…) is reflected. But if we offended you, we apologize, dear Broccoli, we will see what the judge says.”

