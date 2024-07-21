Deer Full Moon July 21

It will appear bigger, brighter, and yes, it will appear discolored, which is why the July 21 supermoon is an astronomical event not to be missed.

There’s no better sky than summer to enjoy a full moon, but July will be a month of (literally) all the right factors for an unusual astronomical event: Color of the penThe appointment has been set for. July 21 By raising your eyes to the celestial vault in the late afternoon, it will be possible to see the faint star prominent, ready for better observation during the night.









It is really worth not missing the date, because if it is true that every full moon is wonderful, romantic and mysterious at the same time, then this month’s moon will be particularly magnetic due to its extreme brightness, and the fact that it will appear larger and clearer. For a far from distant possibility: it could Change the color.

full moon changing color

But why would a full moon change color? To be more specific, why would we admire shades of pink, dark pink, red, orange, or somewhere in between? Although the effect is magical, this variation has nothing to do with spells or magic, but (as always) is entirely explainable.









In fact, it all depends on a specific combination of the angle we view it from and the composition of the Earth’s atmosphere. Yes, because the full moon is on July 21. It will be low on the horizon. This will allow us to observe it through a much thicker part of the Earth’s atmosphere than we see when we see it high in the sky. In fact, it is important to take into account that the Earth’s atmosphere is like a ball of gas surrounding the planet, which is thinner towards the top and much thicker towards the bottom.









The thick layer also affects the color of the moon, because it is richer in molecules and particles that absorb and scatter light. These elements, in particular, tend to shorter wavelength dispersion of light compared to longer wavelengths. This means that orange and red light, which have longer wavelengths, tend to pass through the atmosphere, while shorter wavelengths of light, such as blue, are scattered.

This explains why the star can be colored in a “warmer” way than usual: the celestial body does not change its milky, ethereal appearance, it is simply the atmospheric filter that changes our perception.

Why will the full moon be brighter?

The different color is perhaps accompanied by a certainty: the full moon of July 21, 2024 will be brighter and will also appear larger. All this will always depend on the proximity to the horizon, which will enhance its brilliance, make its lights more intense and give us humans the illusion that it is larger than usual.

It should be noted that the full deer moon is not actually Super Moon (Which is characterized by being at or near the point of its orbit closest to Earth.) It will be a “simple” full moon, however, it will always look different than usual due to our viewing angle. Also, being close to the horizon will prolong the duration of the astronomical event, which will be visible all night long rather than just for a few hours.

How to watch a full moon