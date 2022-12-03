December 3, 2022

Decision: Soumahoro, the reception of immigrants to indoctrinate the mother-in-law was abolished

Karen Hines December 3, 2022

Latina County canceled contracts awarded to 13 centers run by Sumahoro’s mother-in-law. But workers are now most at risk

The state of Latina canceled contracts from all centers run by cooperatives Maria Therese Mukamitsendo, mother-in-law of MP Abubakar Somhoro. This provision concerns the Aid consortium and the Caribou cooperative, which has ended up at the center of the storm after investigations in recent weeks. Specifically, 13 Cas are located in different regions of the province of Latina.

