Decision: Soumahoro, the reception of immigrants to indoctrinate the mother-in-law was abolished

He holds a degree in Communication Sciences from Sapienza University and a Masters in Digital Journalism from Paul in Rome, and has been a professional journalist since 2007. He worked as an editor for several local newspapers and later held the same role for national information sites, which he also followed on social channels.















13













The state of Latina canceled contracts from all centers run by cooperatives Maria Therese Mukamitsendo, mother-in-law of MP Abubakar Somhoro. This provision concerns the Aid consortium and the Caribou cooperative, which has ended up at the center of the storm after investigations in recent weeks. Specifically, 13 Cas are located in different regions of the province of Latina.

Ruling against Sumahoro’s mother-in-law cages

According to the site RepublicThis ruling comes after the state of Latina allocated itself an exceptional nursery for immigrants worth two million euros. The same province, as explained by Business Minister Adolfo Orso, has imposed a fine of half a million euros on the cooperative in the past five years caribou Because of the various irregularities that were found during the inspections.

Verifications of the past few weeks have led the state of Latina to put the Caribou cooperative into compulsory administrative liquidation, while the dissolution of the Aid Coalition looms.

Soumahoro, because the prefecture canceled appointments

Therefore, the situation of the cooperatives associated with the mother-in-law and wife of Representative Abubakar Somahoro is getting worse. Lillian Merikatit. The selection was made because of the “irreparable irregularities” that had surfaced in recent checks.

However, the decision taken by the province opened up a new problem related to the 30 workers from the Union of Aid and the Caribou cooperative working at 13 CAS in the province of Latina.

As I mentioned Republic, The management of the centers has been entrusted to other cooperatives, however, it has no intention of hiring the staff who have followed up the centers themselves so far. An issue the unions immediately raised.

Image source: Ansa

Abu Bakr Samhuro is a guest TV show

Trade unions denounced: Workers are in danger

Gianfranco Cartesano, unionist at Uiltucs, explains why canceling lines of credit could open new doors workers problems.

These workers started calling me. In the next few days I will also check if they also have salary problems helps And the caribou. In the meantime, I asked the prefecture to intervene immediately,” Cartisano said.

Moreover, the syndicalist has already announced his desire to organize a garrison under the prefecture of Latina starting from Monday morning to ask the prefect for a table discussion about workers.



<br />

