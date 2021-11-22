December 2021 free games officially revealed – Nerd4.life

variety free games from December 2021 from Amazon Prime Gaming It was finally revealed which is really interesting. Starting October 1, service subscribers will be able to download nine free games, including Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit, Frostpunk, Football Manager 2021 and Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack.

Among the December novelties undoubtedly stands out Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered (here is our review), a polished version of the illegal racing game released in 2010, undoubtedly one of the most popular series. On the other hand, football fans will be able to become coaches in last year’s edition of Football Manager (our review here), while fans of Monkey Island and Telltale works will be able to relive Guybrush Threepwood’s adventures in Tales of Monkey Island Complete Pack (here our review) , which, as you can guess from the name, includes all episodes of the series.



Amazon Prime Gaming, December 2021 Free games for subscribers.

Here is the full list of Free Amazon Prime Gaming December 2021:

Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered

Frostbank

Journey to Planet Savage

Football Manager 2021

Morcred

Spellcaster University

youtube life

Zombie stabs in Rebel without a pulse

Complete collection of tales of Monkey Island

There is also a series of files Exclusive bonus contentCome skin, in Apex Legends, Battlefield 2042, Genshin Impact, Warframe, Roblox, Rainbow Six Siege, Paladins e New World.

What do you think of Amazon Prime Gaming free games in December 2021? Is there something in particular that tempts you? Let us know in the comments.