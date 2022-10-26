Deadline and who can still submit

One Certificate 2022: Expiration and Who Can Provide It

October 31st is the last day to file the 2022 Single Certificate of Income Exempt or Exempt from a pre-filled tax return. Let’s see the procedure to follow in the following article.

there unique certificate It is the document that withholding agents are required to submit annually to the Revenue Agency, to communicate data on deductions work and others Subscription and insurance information of employees, similar collaborators and the self-employed.

The regular deadline is set at March 16, 2022but includes electronic transmission of certificates exclusively Income is exempt or not authorized by pre-filled declaration During the Model 770 submission deadline, or October 31.

One Certificate 2022: Expiration and How It Works

The 1 certificate form Concerning the data of deductions made in 2021 and on the data of contributions and insurance for employees and the like and cooperating with self-employed workers Posted on March 16, 2022, but for Income that is exempt or excluded from a pre-completed tax return Electronic transmission of certificates with exempt or unauthorized income can be done exclusively by pre-filled declaration during the Model 770 submission deadline, which for this year corresponds to October 31.

For 2022 they are available two copies From the document:

there One normal certificate i.e. the applicable copy of the certificate, which must be sent directly to the Revenue Agency;

i.e. the applicable copy of the certificate, which must be sent directly to the Revenue Agency; there One synthetic certificatea simplified copy of the certificate to be delivered to the recipient (employee, coordinating and continuing collaborator, intern, freelance worker or occasional collaborator) by the employer by March 16, 2022 or within 12 days of being requested in the event of a break in the employment relationship.

One certification 2022: when it is mandatory

I Obligation to send 2022 individual certificate Those who paid in 2021: