January 23, 2023

Dead Space, the new version is too scary to play in the dark with headphones – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax January 23, 2023

the remake to dead space This is it scary Even the developers are having a hard time with that Play it in the dark with headphones: Artistic Director, David Robillard, announced during an interview with PLAY magazine.

“When I play it at night, I can’t do it with a pair of headphones on — it’s just too scary,” said Robillard. “It’s a question of who realism Based on AtmosphereNot just visual. Something that depends on how we manage sounds, the environment, effects, and the system often tries to surprise users.”

A few hours after the Dead Space game video was shown with the first hours of the game, we are therefore back to talk about the expected change of the unusual game Survival horror Originally made by Visceral Games and remastered for next generation platforms.

“We’re talking about technologies that could have been used on PS4 as well, but not at the same level as we’re using today. These are elements that add a lot to this kind of experience and make it more complete.”

Dead Space will be released on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S on January 27 and therefore in a few days will be the most awaited game of the month for the editorial team of Multiplayer.it. do you agree?

