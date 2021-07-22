Dead Space Remake announces all’EA Play Live for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S e PC – Multiplayer.it

After waiting a long time for it and after hearing many rumors about this project, EA finally revealed a remake of its first dead space. He did it with a disturbing trailer that appeared at the endEA Play Live 2021. Dead Space is developed by EA Motive with the power of the Frostbite engine, and will be available for PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Dead Space will return in a new form, but will be completely rebuilt from the ground up to get the most out of PS5 and Xbox Series X | S and the next generation of computers. This will allow the game, which is already quite impressive from a technical point of view, to raise the bar even higher in terms of graphics, sound and controls. Fans will experience an improved story, characters, and gameplay mechanics, while everything else will be exactly as they remember it.

Back to the mining ship Under-Secretary-General Ishimura And we will return to live the nightmare that disturbed its inhabitants.

“The Dead Space franchise had a huge impact on the survival horror genre when it was released 12 years ago, and I came to Motive primarily as a fan, to work specifically on this video game,” he said. Philippe Ducharme, Senior Producer on Dead Space. “At Motive we have a passionate team that approaches this remake as if it were a love letter to the franchise. Going back to basics and having the opportunity to do it on next-gen consoles has impressed everyone in the team. Update title, we’ve reached out to hardcore fans and invited them to provide us with feedback from The early stages of production to create the Dead Space they want and new players.

in dead space, Isaac Clark He is an ordinary engineer on a mission to repair the vast and sprawling spaceship, USG Ishimura, with the goal of discovering what went wrong. The ship’s crew is slaughtered and infected with a strange pest…and Isaac’s beloved companion, Nicole, is missing somewhere on board.



Dead Space Logo

Now Isaac is alone with only his tools and engineering skills as he tries to unravel the nightmare mystery of what happened aboard Ishimura. Trapped with hostile creatures called “necromorphy‘, Isaac faces a battle for survival, not only against the increasing horrors of the Ark, but also against his deteriorating mind.