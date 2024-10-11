Davis Cup 2024, good 1st place in Group 4 for USA. 3-0 against Chile and qualification is on the horizon

After the clear victory achieved by Germany yesterday over Slovakia 3-0, the matter returns to the archives today with The United States beat Chile 3-0 First day of Group D On the indoor hard court of the Hengqin International Tennis Center in Zhuhai (China), suitable for the group stage of the tournament. Davis Cup 2024. This is a very important confirmation for Team USA, which confirms itself as the favorite to go into the Tour as group leader.

The tie was decided today based on a few points, as the two singles matches reached a third set tie-break. At the beginning of the program (in the match tournament the numbers involved are 2) Riley Opelka He achieved quality in the number of serves by scoring 27 aces and defeating Cristian Garin 6-3, 4-6, 7-6 (3) in nearly two and a half hours of play.

Even more balanced and intense if possible subsequent comparison between Brandon Nakashima And the revelation of Alejandro Tabelo’s season, which ended with the victory of the American (fresh from the US Open Premier Championship) 7-6 (5) 2-6 7-6 (3) after two hours and 44 minutes of battle. A victory that gave the Stars and Stripes a 2-0 victory, confirming the defeat of the South American national team.

The double thus became irrelevant to the result of the tie, but it could potentially be decisive for the progress of the group in the event that 3 teams were tied on points. Then the day’s text was also respected in the third match, which again ended in a tie-break Decision set Successful American specialists Austin Krajicek / Rajeev Ram With a score of 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3) against Chilean Tomas Barrios Vera / Matias Soto.