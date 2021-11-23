DAVIS Cup 2021 Finals, all players team by team: the whole team

2021 Davis Cup Finals All Players Team After Team: Complete Teams

Jannik Sinner, Nitto ATP Finals – Picture of Ray Giubilo

Players of each team participate in Davis Cup 2021, with respect to the final stage, divided by the national selection of reference and group. Undoubtedly, the quality of the Italian collection must be highlighted; In the absence of Matteo Berrettini, Jannick Sener, Fabio Fognini, Lorenzo Sonego, Lorenzo Mosetti and Simone Bolelli attended: a very respectable roster. Russia is also under the spotlight, and it is in full force and has the will to come to the end of the conclusion; Daniil Medvedev, Andrei Rublev, Aslan Karatsev, Karen Khachanov, Evgenj Donskoy. It is also impossible not to notice Spain led by Carlos Alcaraz, albeit without the exceptional Rafael Nadal, as well as Serbia’s Novak Djokovic. Under all Davis Cup teams.

Components of each team

Group A

Spain – P. Carreño Busta, R. Bautista Agut, C. Alcaraz, F. Lopez, M. Granollers.

Russia – Dr. Medvedev, A. Rublev, A. Karatsev, K. Khachanov, E. Donskoy.

Ecuador – E. Gomez, R. Queiroz, de Hidalgo, J. Escobar, C. March.

group b

Canada – F. Pospisil, b. Schnorr, S.; Dais, b. Polanski.

Kazakhstan – a. Bublik, M. Kukushkin, D.; Bubko, A.; Golubev, A.; Nedovisov.

Svezia – M. Ymer, E. Ymer, J.Mridha, A. Goransson.

group c

Francia – R Gasquet, A. Mannarino, H. Gaston, A. R. R. R. Gasquet, B. Herbert, N. Mahut.

Regno Unito – C. Norrie, D. Evans, Liam Broady, J. Salisbury, N. Skupski.

Ceca replica – J. Vesely, T. Machac, Z. Kolar, J. Lehecka, L. Rosol.

group d

Cruzia – M. Selic, P. Couric, P. Gogo, N.M. Mectic, M. Pavic.

Australia – a. De Minor, J. Millman, A. Poprin, A. Bolt, J. Beers.

Ungheria – M. Fucsovcis, A. Balazs, Z. Piros, F. Marozsan, M. Valkusz.

group E.

Italy – J. Sinner, F. Fognini, L. Sonego, L. Musetti, S. Bolelli.

State Unity – J. Eisner, F. Tiavo, J. Suk, R. Opelka, R. Ram.

Colombia – D. Galan, C. Rodriguez, N. Meija, R. Farah.

group F.

Serbia – N. Djokovic, F. Krajinovic, de Lajovic, L. Djeri, M. Kikmanovic.

Germania – J. Struve, de Kupfer, B.; Gojowczyk, K. Krawietz, T. Puetz.

Austria – Dr. Novak, c. Rodionov, c. Melzer, O. Marach, B. Oswald.