Dates, times and how to watch it on TV and live

Golf, Open d’Italia 2021: program, dates, times, live TV and live broadcast

Waiting for version 78 of the programOpen de Italy From golf, scheduled Thursday 2 to Sunday 5 September 2021 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club Gidonia, where the Ryder Cup will also be held in 2023. An event not to be missed, with some of the best European players on the field as well to win a place in the 2021 Ryder Cup team that they will fly to in a few weeks’ time at Whistling Strait in the United States. Of course, there will also be Italian players, starting with Guido Migliozzi, Francesco Molinari, Renato Paratore and many more. Let’s discover the program and how to follow the tournament in detail.

TV and broadcast schedule – The four days of the Italian Open in their main stages will be broadcast on He lives From Sky Sports, as well as in flow On Sky Go and on the platform Golf TV. Sportface will keep you updated on the results of the tournament with news and insights.

tournament program

