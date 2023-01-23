Date, time and what we can expect, stay tuned with us on Twitch – Multiplayer.it

Here we are, in a few days Developer_Direct, the event organized by Microsoft at which news arriving Xbox Series X | will be presented S and PC by first-party studios over the next few months. The show is scheduled for 21:00 Italian on Wednesday January 25, 2023. Of course you are all welcome to follow it Multiplayer.it Twitch channelOur editorial staff will be on top to comment in real time on all the games, announcements and event trailers with you.

You can join our Twitch channel at this is the address Or take advantage of the launcher you find below. If you don’t have it yet, we recommend subscribing so you don’t miss out on all the following live streams. If you prefer to follow Developer_Direct through the official channels, it is here Access the Xbox Twitch channel, while from here that youtube.

What can we expect from Xbox Developer_Direct? Officially, Microsoft has already revealed that the event will focus on games produced by internal studios of Microsoft and Bethesda. Among those has been confirmed Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Redfall, and new content for The Elder Scrolls Online. Starfield, on the other hand, is absent, but in the near future it will be the protagonist of a separate event, where the final (hopefully) release date will also be announced.

Here’s a breakdown of what we can expect from the games Microsoft has already confirmed to Developer Direct on January 25, 2023:

The elder scrolls online : Studio Director Matt Firor will reveal the major update for 2023, including the final regions of Tamriel that will become playable in ESO and a new major feature on the way. Developer_Direct will immediately follow the ESO Chapter Reveal event, presented by Zenimax Online Studios, which will provide all the in-depth details ESO players want to know.

Minecraft Legends : Mojang Studios will showcase a multiplayer PvP experience in Minecraft Legends, the upcoming action and strategy game from the creators of Minecraft. Developed in partnership with Blackbird Interactive and launched this spring, don’t miss exclusive gameplay footage at Developer_Direct.

Additionally, the German section of the Xbox Blog appears to have confirmed that the Redfall and Forza Motorsport release dates will be announced through Developer_Direct. It is very likely, given the evidence of the past few weeks, that the announcement of PC and Xbox Game Pass news: In this sense we can anticipate the arrival of new games to the catalog and offer the family plan.

According to Windows Central journalist Jez Corden, we can also expect other games in addition to those confirmed by Microsoft and perhaps also among them are Atomic Heart and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, two of the most anticipated games to arrive on Game Pass.