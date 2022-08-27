Date, location, menu, guests and honeymoon

next one September 17 Marcel Jacobs You will get married with Nicole Daza. The choice of date is not accidental: on that day the model will turn 29 years old. “The sports season will conclude in September and the wedding will also be an opportunity to celebrate his victories with our family, many of whom live, among other things, in distant countries. – The future lady said Jacobs to the weekly more – My relatives will be arriving from Latin America and also my relatives, Marcel, from the United States. Then there will be our Italian relatives and friends from all over the world. They will all come.”. All in all, they were expected 150 guests But the number may increase in the next few hours.

Location and wedding list Marcel Jacobs And Nicole Daza will become husband and wife in San Marco Tower in the Gardone Riviera, in the province of Brescia, with a wonderful view of Lake Garda. La Daza expected the menu to cater to all guests. However, the main dishes will be two: a huge one Prepare raw seafood And during dinner pork knucklewhich will be rendered between seconds. “When Marcel and I tasted it, we fell in love with it, it really is a delicious dish”. explained Jacobs’ friend.

honeymoon dresses Nicole Daza’s wedding dress MADE IN MILAN: The mermaid dress is very tight, with a round neck, important and attractive. “There will be sheer membranes all over the dress and on my head I will wear a headscarf”, kicked off. There will also be a train that will be approximately four meters long. During the reception, Nicole will show another shorter dress. The honeymoon will instead be in the Maldives and Bali. “At the moment we are calm but I’m sure Marcel and I will feel the excitement at the altar.”Nicole reassured.