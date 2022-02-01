Date and time of the new PS5 and PS4 event, focusing on Gran Turismo 7 – Nerd4.life

Sony officially announced a new release playing condition With news on PS5 and PS4 players. The date is set in February 2, 2022, with a presentation dedicated to Grand Touring 7The new chapter of the Polyphony Digital series is coming in early March.

Game status will start from From 23:00 a.m. Italian Wednesday 2 FebruaryYou can follow the live broadcast on the PlayStation channels of Twitch e Youtube. It is clear that Multiplayer.it will be following the action live on Twitch, so we are waiting for you.

According to a Sony announcement on the PlayStation Blog, the new State of Play will introduce “Beyond 30 minutes of footage from Gran Turismo 7 on PS5 details about the dynamics of the game.



playing condition

According to Sony, we can expect that State of Play in February 2022 will focus entirely on Gran Turismo 7 and possibly There will be no space for ads related to other games (For example, Hogwarts Legacy seems to be one of the most famous), as well as details about PlayStation VR2 or information about Spartacus, the new subscription service that could integrate PlayStation Plus and Now.

In any case, surprises in this sense should not be excluded in advance. We won’t have to wait long to know for sure, given that, as we mentioned at the beginning, the date with State of Play is set for 23:00 on Wednesday, February 2. We also remind you that Gran Turismo 7 will be available exclusively for PS5 and PS4 from March 4, 2022.