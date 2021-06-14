Date and time of the new post-E3 2021 event – Nerd4.life

Last night, the Xbox Conference and Bethesda E3 2021 aired, an event filled with announcements and revelations appreciated by critics and audiences. If this is not enough, do not despair, because soon there will be another event: Xbox games offer extended. Microsoft revealed the date and time of the new show: June 17, 2021 at 7 pm.

Parris Lilly will be hosting the Xbox Showcase Extended and will let you continue with interesting conversations about First team Microsoft such as Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, and Rare, which will also be joined by Microsoft Xbox partners from around the world.

It is unclear at the moment whether we will be able to see others in action Toys During the event or if it’s more like some kind of board where developers can talk about what they’re creating and experiencing as part of Xbox Game Studios. So there’s nothing left to do but wait until June 17th to catch the Xbox Games Showcase live.

In the meantime, we remind you that today there will be room for new gameplay from Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5: here are the details.

Finally, we recommend our article: Let’s take stock of Microsoft and Bethesda’s conference at E3 2021.