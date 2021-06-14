June 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Date and time of the new post-E3 2021 event - Nerd4.life

Date and time of the new post-E3 2021 event – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax June 14, 2021 1 min read

Last night, the Xbox Conference and Bethesda E3 2021 aired, an event filled with announcements and revelations appreciated by critics and audiences. If this is not enough, do not despair, because soon there will be another event: Xbox games offer extended. Microsoft revealed the date and time of the new show: June 17, 2021 at 7 pm.

Parris Lilly will be hosting the Xbox Showcase Extended and will let you continue with interesting conversations about First team Microsoft such as Double Fine, Obsidian, Ninja Theory, and Rare, which will also be joined by Microsoft Xbox partners from around the world.

It is unclear at the moment whether we will be able to see others in action Toys During the event or if it’s more like some kind of board where developers can talk about what they’re creating and experiencing as part of Xbox Game Studios. So there’s nothing left to do but wait until June 17th to catch the Xbox Games Showcase live.

In the meantime, we remind you that today there will be room for new gameplay from Halo Infinite and Forza Horizon 5: here are the details.

Finally, we recommend our article: Let’s take stock of Microsoft and Bethesda’s conference at E3 2021.

READ  The amazing new trick that many are using to use Whatsapp without internet

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Not everyone knows that during this time seeds can be collected from a very beloved plant in full bloom

June 14, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Trailer with release period coming online before E3 2021? – Multiplayer.it

June 13, 2021 Gerald Bax
2 min read

ESA cancels any reference to PS5 in the official promo – Nerd4.life

June 13, 2021 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Telepass, “Pay as per use”: the advantages and novelties of the new service

June 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Alberto Matano happy Sunday with her | Hugs and smiles

June 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Sixteen doctors leave the Livorno hospital in 2021: there is also the head of the Department of Neurology

June 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Vernissage tries again at Boden

June 14, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt